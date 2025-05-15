Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

American actor and film director Sean Penn shared his frank thoughts on the modern face of Hollywood. He noted that new movie stars are no longer born and called Jennifer Lawrence the last of them. UNN writes about this with reference to Variety.

Details

In the "Louis Theroux Podcast", Penn confessed that the performances of some young actors impress him so much that he begins to doubt his own profession.

I watch some of their work and think I should become an accountant - they're so good - he explained.

When host Louis Theroux suggested that it might be Timothée Chalamet, Penn replied that he had not yet seen the new film "Complete Unknown", in which Chalamet played Bob Dylan. Shawn added that he has not yet seen any of the actor's films in general. But Penn has clearly watched films with Jennifer Lawrence, because he called her "probably the last movie star."

I think the era of creating movie stars ended somewhere around Jennifer Lawrence or a little later. She's probably the last movie star - Penn stated.

Among those who, in his opinion, are still holding the bar is Tom Cruise. Penn praised the skill and dedication of the actor, who will soon appear on screens again in the film "Mission: Impossible - Deadly Reckoning".

Some films are valued more by viewers than others... But he is a very good actor who is also an incredibly outstanding craftsman. Such films are not made at this level without someone extraordinary. He is the common link in many of them. It's no accident. He does his own stunts. He is perhaps the best stuntman in the world of cinema. The most experienced guy - Penn said about Cruise.

Let's add

Interestingly, both Lawrence and Cruise will visit this year's Cannes Film Festival. Cruise will present the next sequel to "Mission", which is advertised as his farewell to the role of Ethan Hunt. And Lawrence will appear in Lynn Ramsey's psychological drama "Die, My Love" with Robert Pattinson.