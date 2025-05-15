Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 20490 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 26240 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 37962 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 38768 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 62211 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 134044 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 131484 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253541 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102308 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71111 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
5.3m/s
57%
742mm
Popular news

Calm, albeit cool: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 15

May 15, 03:55 AM • 12522 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 130534 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104259 views

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 24038 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 43934 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 20490 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 134549 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 201893 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253541 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 200823 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 4844 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 44742 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 105051 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 66040 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 86681 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4814 views

Actor Sean Penn stated that the era of movie stars ended with Jennifer Lawrence. He also praised the skill of Tom Cruise, who still holds the bar.

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

American actor and film director Sean Penn shared his frank thoughts on the modern face of Hollywood. He noted that new movie stars are no longer born and called Jennifer Lawrence the last of them. UNN writes about this with reference to Variety.

Details

In the "Louis Theroux Podcast", Penn confessed that the performances of some young actors impress him so much that he begins to doubt his own profession.

I watch some of their work and think I should become an accountant - they're so good 

- he explained.

When host Louis Theroux suggested that it might be Timothée Chalamet, Penn replied that he had not yet seen the new film "Complete Unknown", in which Chalamet played Bob Dylan. Shawn added that he has not yet seen any of the actor's films in general. But Penn has clearly watched films with Jennifer Lawrence, because he called her "probably the last movie star."

I think the era of creating movie stars ended somewhere around Jennifer Lawrence or a little later. She's probably the last movie star 

- Penn stated.

Among those who, in his opinion, are still holding the bar is Tom Cruise. Penn praised the skill and dedication of the actor, who will soon appear on screens again in the film "Mission: Impossible - Deadly Reckoning".

Some films are valued more by viewers than others... But he is a very good actor who is also an incredibly outstanding craftsman. Such films are not made at this level without someone extraordinary. He is the common link in many of them. It's no accident. He does his own stunts. He is perhaps the best stuntman in the world of cinema. The most experienced guy 

- Penn said about Cruise.

Let's add

Interestingly, both Lawrence and Cruise will visit this year's Cannes Film Festival. Cruise will present the next sequel to "Mission", which is advertised as his farewell to the role of Ethan Hunt. And Lawrence will appear in Lynn Ramsey's psychological drama "Die, My Love" with Robert Pattinson.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
Brent
$64.33
Bitcoin
$102,614.20
S&P 500
$5,870.50
Tesla
$340.00
Газ TTF
$34.97
Золото
$3,192.56
Ethereum
$2,552.83