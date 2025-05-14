Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Donetsk "Shakhtar" wins the final of the Ukrainian Cup season 2024/2025, beating Kyiv "Dynamo" in a penalty shootout - 6:5. This trophy for the "miners" became the 15th in history, reports UNN.

Team line-ups

"Shakhtar": Riznyk, Bondar, Marlon, Eginaldu, Sudakov, Kevin, Pedro Henrique, Vinicius, Bondarenko, Matvienko, Pedrinho

Substitutes: Fesyun, Azarov, Gram, Farina, Krys'kiv, Shved, Tsukanov, Nazarina, Alisson, Neverton, Traore, Kauan Elias

"Dynamo": Neshcheret, Popov, Yarmolenko, Shaparenko, Vanat, Tymchyk, Kabaev, Buyalskyi, Mykhavko, Dubinchak, Mykhailenko

Substitutes: Morgun, Vivcharenko, Brazhko, Voloshyn, Rubchinskyi, Karavaev, Dyachuk, Guerrero, Bilovar, Bragaru, Pikhalyonok, Ponomarenko

First half

The match at the Central Stadium in Zhytomyr began with a minute of silence for those killed as a result of Russian aggression. The first symbolic kick of the ball was made by the captain of the "Pokrova Lviv AMP" team, Valentyn Osovskyi - a former serviceman of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade based in Lviv, who went to war as a volunteer, and on January 8, 2023, during one of the assaults in the Kreminna direction of Luhansk region, he was wounded - one of the fragments hit his leg.

Unfortunately, the surgeons could not save the soldier's leg.

The match started quite cautiously on both sides. The teams controlled the ball more in the first half, and only closer to the middle of the half did they start creating half-chances. In the 17th minute, "Dynamo" captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi shot from the second touch, but right into the hands of Dmytro Riznyk.

Then there were almost no moments, but towards the end of the half, "Dynamo" managed to open the scoring: Taras Mykhavko passed from his own half of the field to Vladyslav Kabaev, who passed in one touch to Mykola Shaparenko, who dragged the ball along the flank, passed to Dubinchak, who crossed to "11 meters" to Andriy Yarmolenko, who powerfully shot in one touch into the far corner of Riznyk - 1:0 in favor of Kyiv.

Second half

The beginning of the second half was remembered for pushing, not dangerous moments, but the referee managed to quickly calm the emotions of the players. By the equator of the half, the game calmed down, and "Shakhtar" took control of the ball, which resulted in a goal: first Kevin went one-on-one with Ruslan Neshcheret, but Mykhavko managed to knock the ball out from under Kevin's feet.

Kyiv tried to launch a quick counterattack, but Mykola Shaparenko passed inaccurately, Alisson intercepted the ball, passed to Elias, who passed to Georgiy Sudakov in the center. The "miners" midfielder held the ball, waited for Alisson to run in, passed to the winger, who crossed to the far post to Elias, who shot past Neshcheret - 1:1.

Penalty shootout

The additional two halves of 15 minutes were almost unremarkable, except for the injury of "Dynamo" defender Denys Popov and the cross from a sharp angle by "Shakhtar" winger Alisson. In overtime, the teams did not identify a stronger team, which led the match to a penalty shootout.

The first shot in the penalty shootout was realized by Yegor Nazarina - 1:0 in favor of "Shakhtar".

"Dynamo" forward Vladyslav Vanat also successfully realized his shot - 1:1.

The "miners" winger also successfully converted a penalty - 2:1.

Volodymyr Brazhko, who "tried on" the captain's armband after Buyalskyi's substitution, equalized the score - 2:2.

"Dynamo" goalkeeper Neshcheret guessed the shot, but could not parry it from Kevin - 3:2.

Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, who also came on as a substitute for "Dynamo", successfully realized his shot - 3:3.

The author of the goal in the "miners" squad, Elias, could not beat the "Dynamo" goalkeeper from the first time, but the referee ordered a retake because Neshcheret crossed the goal line before the shot; from the second attempt, the "Shakhtar" forward beat Neshcheret - 4:3.

Kostyantyn Vivcharenko calmly equalized the score, hitting the center - 4:4.

Laa Gram successfully spread Neshcheret and the ball to different corners - 5:4.

"Dynamo" опорник Mykola Mykhailenko удачно пробил в верхнюю "девятку", хоть и Різник вгадав напрямок удару - 5:5.

The sixth shot was successfully realized by Dmytro Kryskiv, although Neshcheret touched the "leather" with his fingertips - 6:5.

The last shot for the "white-blues" was taken by Oleksandr Karavaev, but Riznyk guessed the direction of the shot and deflected the ball - 6:5.

The final whistle recorded a draw - 1:1 and a victory for the "miners" on penalties - 6:5. Thus, "Shakhtar" wins its 15th Ukrainian Cup, and breaks away from "Dynamo" by two titles in this indicator.

