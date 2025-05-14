“Shakhtar U-13” became the champion of the “Children's Cup of Four”

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19797 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33030 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 59740 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 53908 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 62974 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145554 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60425 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161472 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88774 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 39206 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 43469 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 57853 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145554 views
UNN Lite

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12356 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17726 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26606 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55179 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113600 views
“Shakhtar U-13” became the champion of the “Children's Cup of Four”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Donetsk Shakhtar U-13 defeated Kyiv Dynamo in the final of the Children's Cup of Four with a score of 4:0. The tournament was organized by the Ukrainian Football Association on the eve of the Ukrainian Cup final.

“Shakhtar U-13” became the champion of the “Children's Cup of Four”

Donetsk "Shakhtar" under 12 years old, beating their peers from Kyiv "Dynamo", became the winner of the "Children's Cup of Four", which was organized by the Ukrainian Football Association on the eve of the classic final of the Ukrainian Cup-2024/2025, reports UNN.

Details

In the final match for the title of "Children's Cup of Four", the young men of Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" met. Already in the 9th minute, the young "miners" opened the scoring: Ivan Izotov crossed from a corner to the penalty area, Kyiv goalkeeper Tkachenko made a mistake on the way out, and Kyrchaty headed the ball into the empty net - 1:0.

Already in the 26th minute, the Donetsk team doubled their advantage: Izotov crossed to the Kyiv penalty area from a standard, and Dmytro Drozdovsky headed the ball into the net - 2:0.

At the beginning of the second half, Izotov robbed Dynamo near his own penalty area, dragged the ball and powerfully shot into the far corner: the ball flew into the net off the post - the score on the scoreboard was 3:0.

15 minutes before the end of the match, the "miners" earned the right to a penalty, which was successfully converted by Izotov - 4:0.

The final whistle recorded a crushing victory for the "Shakhtar" youth.

Addition

On May 12, the Ukrainian Football Association decided to organize the "Children's Cup of Four" in Zhytomyr from May 13 to 14 - a tournament for teams in the U-13 age category (born in 2012), which will be held on the eve of the classic final of the Ukrainian Cup-2024/2025.

"This tournament is designed not only to give young football players the opportunity to express themselves, but also to give them an unforgettable atmosphere of great football - struggle, emotions and team spirit. The participants will compete literally a few hours before the main cup match of the season, and this is a great opportunity for them to feel what they should strive for," the UAF reported.

Four teams took part in the tournament, whose "adult" clubs reached the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup-2024/2025: SDYUSSHOR "Polissya" (Zhytomyr), FC "Shakhtar" (Donetsk), KZ DYUSSH "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi) and FC "Dynamo" (Kyiv).

In the first semi-final of the "Children's Cup of Four", "Shakhtar" defeated "Polissya" with a score of 4:0.

In the second game, "Dynamo" defeated "Bukovyna" - 2:0.

The bronze medalist of the tournament was "Polissya", which minimally defeated its peers from "Bukovyna" - 1:0.

Recall

Today, May 14, the final match of the Ukrainian Football Cup season 2024/25 between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" will take place. The game will be held at the Central City Stadium "Polissya" in Zhytomyr, starting at 18:30 Kyiv time.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
Zhytomyr
