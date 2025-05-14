“Shakhtar U-13” became the champion of the “Children's Cup of Four”

Donetsk "Shakhtar" under 12 years old, beating their peers from Kyiv "Dynamo", became the winner of the "Children's Cup of Four", which was organized by the Ukrainian Football Association on the eve of the classic final of the Ukrainian Cup-2024/2025, reports UNN.

Details

In the final match for the title of "Children's Cup of Four", the young men of Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" met. Already in the 9th minute, the young "miners" opened the scoring: Ivan Izotov crossed from a corner to the penalty area, Kyiv goalkeeper Tkachenko made a mistake on the way out, and Kyrchaty headed the ball into the empty net - 1:0.

Already in the 26th minute, the Donetsk team doubled their advantage: Izotov crossed to the Kyiv penalty area from a standard, and Dmytro Drozdovsky headed the ball into the net - 2:0.

At the beginning of the second half, Izotov robbed Dynamo near his own penalty area, dragged the ball and powerfully shot into the far corner: the ball flew into the net off the post - the score on the scoreboard was 3:0.

15 minutes before the end of the match, the "miners" earned the right to a penalty, which was successfully converted by Izotov - 4:0.

The final whistle recorded a crushing victory for the "Shakhtar" youth.

Addition

On May 12, the Ukrainian Football Association decided to organize the "Children's Cup of Four" in Zhytomyr from May 13 to 14 - a tournament for teams in the U-13 age category (born in 2012), which will be held on the eve of the classic final of the Ukrainian Cup-2024/2025.

"This tournament is designed not only to give young football players the opportunity to express themselves, but also to give them an unforgettable atmosphere of great football - struggle, emotions and team spirit. The participants will compete literally a few hours before the main cup match of the season, and this is a great opportunity for them to feel what they should strive for," the UAF reported.

Four teams took part in the tournament, whose "adult" clubs reached the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup-2024/2025: SDYUSSHOR "Polissya" (Zhytomyr), FC "Shakhtar" (Donetsk), KZ DYUSSH "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi) and FC "Dynamo" (Kyiv).

In the first semi-final of the "Children's Cup of Four", "Shakhtar" defeated "Polissya" with a score of 4:0.

In the second game, "Dynamo" defeated "Bukovyna" - 2:0.

The bronze medalist of the tournament was "Polissya", which minimally defeated its peers from "Bukovyna" - 1:0.

Recall

Today, May 14, the final match of the Ukrainian Football Cup season 2024/25 between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" will take place. The game will be held at the Central City Stadium "Polissya" in Zhytomyr, starting at 18:30 Kyiv time.