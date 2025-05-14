Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff announced that he will travel to Turkey on Friday, May 16, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to participate in Russian-Ukrainian talks. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

According to the media, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff announced that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Istanbul on Friday for Russian-Ukrainian talks.

According to Reuters, Witkoff told reporters in Doha that it is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the planned talks.

Earlier, it was reported that Marco Rubio will participate in peace talks on the war in Ukraine, which will be held in Turkey on Thursday, May 15.