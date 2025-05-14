$41.500.04
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 252 views

02:42 PM • 252 views

01:55 PM • 14038 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13254 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13691 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42419 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44722 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68102 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60915 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66563 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 14038 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42419 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60816 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64997 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79299 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4082 views

02:08 PM • 4082 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17175 views

11:12 AM • 17175 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22207 views

09:18 AM • 22207 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33476 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58883 views

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58883 views
Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12863 views

On May 15, the second semi-final of Eurovision 2025 will take place in Basel, where 19 participants will perform. The broadcast will be available on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel, YouTube and other platforms.

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Tomorrow, May 15, the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel, Switzerland. The broadcast will start at 22:00 Kyiv time. UNN has gathered information on who will perform and where to watch the song contest.

Who will perform

In total, 19 participants are expected to perform in the second semi-final. Among them:

  • Australia: Go-Jo — Milkshake Man;
    • Montenegro: Nina Žižić — Dobrodošli;
      • Ireland: EMMY — Laika Party;
        • Latvia: Tautumeitas — Bur Man Laimi;
          • Armenia: PARG — SURVIVOR;
            • Austria: JJ — Wasted Love;
              • Great Britain: Remember Monday — What The Hell Just Happened;
                • Greece: Klavdia — Asteromáta;
                  • Lithuania: Katarsis — Tavo Akys;
                    • Malta: Miriana Conte — SERVING;
                      • Georgia: Mariam Shengelia — Freedom;
                        • France: Louane — maman;
                          • Denmark: Sissal — Hallucination;
                            • Czech Republic: ADONXS — Kiss Kiss Goodbye;
                              • Luxembourg: Laura Thorn — La Poupée Monte Le Son;
                                • Israel: Yuval Raphael — New Day Will Rise;
                                  • Germany: Abor & Tynna — Baller;
                                    • Serbia: Princ — Mila;
                                      • Finland: Erika Vikman — ICH KOMME.

                                        Where to watch

                                        You can watch the competition on the following platforms:

                                        on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel;

                                        on the official website "Suspilne. Eurovision";

                                        on the YouTube channel "Suspilne movlennya";

                                        on the official Eurovision website (without translation);

                                        listen on Radio Promin.

                                        Voting methods

                                        Viewers from participating countries can cast their votes using the official Eurovision app. The app is available for Windows devices, Android and iOS.

                                        Viewers in participating countries can also vote via phone or SMS. The relevant numbers will be shown on the screen during the broadcast by each national broadcaster.

                                        In addition, it will be possible to vote on the website www.esc.vote (available during the week of live broadcasts).

                                        You can vote for your favorite participants up to 20 times.

                                        In the second semi-final, viewers from the participating countries vote, as well as part of the so-called "Big Five" countries and the winning country of 2024. At the same time, we remind you that the countries that performed in the first semi-final on May 13 had the right to vote only on that day.

                                        Let us remind you

                                        On May 13, the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place.

                                        In particular, the Ukrainian band Ziferblat, which performed under number 5, reached the final of the competition.

                                        Alina Volianska

                                        Alina Volianska

                                        Israel
                                        Switzerland
                                        France
                                        United Kingdom
                                        Germany
