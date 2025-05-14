Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Tomorrow, May 15, the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel, Switzerland. The broadcast will start at 22:00 Kyiv time. UNN has gathered information on who will perform and where to watch the song contest.

Who will perform

In total, 19 participants are expected to perform in the second semi-final. Among them:

Australia: Go-Jo — Milkshake Man;

Montenegro: Nina Žižić — Dobrodošli;

Ireland: EMMY — Laika Party;

Latvia: Tautumeitas — Bur Man Laimi;

Armenia: PARG — SURVIVOR;

Austria: JJ — Wasted Love;

Great Britain: Remember Monday — What The Hell Just Happened;

Greece: Klavdia — Asteromáta;

Lithuania: Katarsis — Tavo Akys;

Malta: Miriana Conte — SERVING;

Georgia: Mariam Shengelia — Freedom;

France: Louane — maman;

Denmark: Sissal — Hallucination;

Czech Republic: ADONXS — Kiss Kiss Goodbye;

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn — La Poupée Monte Le Son;

Israel: Yuval Raphael — New Day Will Rise;

Germany: Abor & Tynna — Baller;

Serbia: Princ — Mila;

Finland: Erika Vikman — ICH KOMME.

Where to watch

You can watch the competition on the following platforms:

on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel;

on the official website "Suspilne. Eurovision";

on the YouTube channel "Suspilne movlennya";

on the official Eurovision website (without translation);

listen on Radio Promin.

Voting methods

Viewers from participating countries can cast their votes using the official Eurovision app. The app is available for Windows devices, Android and iOS.

Viewers in participating countries can also vote via phone or SMS. The relevant numbers will be shown on the screen during the broadcast by each national broadcaster.

In addition, it will be possible to vote on the website www.esc.vote (available during the week of live broadcasts).

You can vote for your favorite participants up to 20 times.

In the second semi-final, viewers from the participating countries vote, as well as part of the so-called "Big Five" countries and the winning country of 2024. At the same time, we remind you that the countries that performed in the first semi-final on May 13 had the right to vote only on that day.

Let us remind you

On May 13, the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place.

In particular, the Ukrainian band Ziferblat, which performed under number 5, reached the final of the competition.