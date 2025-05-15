Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 366 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

02:34 PM • 5178 views

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

01:59 PM • 14723 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50606 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74024 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143598 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136763 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267364 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102963 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71624 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
71%
742mm
Popular news

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43964 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146287 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213642 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267364 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 211838 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5444 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12289 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60959 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119546 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69832 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5346 views

Justin Bieber was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2022. He had to sell his music catalog for $200 million, despite his manager's advice to wait.

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

Although Justin Bieber has earned between half a billion and a billion dollars as one of the most famous pop stars on the planet, at one point his financial situation became critical. The situation reached a point where he had to sell the rights to his music catalog for $200 million in late 2022. This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

In the new documentary "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Justin Bieber", which was released on Hulu, a significant part is devoted to the singer's financial difficulties.

According to people in his circle, Justin was literally on the verge of bankruptcy in 2022. Despite the advice of his manager Scooter Brown to wait until January 2023 to receive tax benefits, in December the singer insisted on selling the music catalog - his condition was so desperate, the publication notes.

The sale of music catalogs is not uncommon among artists, but Justin became the youngest performer to take such a step. And, according to sources, he did it not for financial gain, but because of a feeling of hopelessness.

The documentary also reveals other complex aspects of the singer's life - his psychological state, marital relationships, financial challenges, participation in the religious community, and career twists.

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez01.05.25, 19:52 • 33156 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
New York City
Brent
$64.21
Bitcoin
$102,042.30
S&P 500
$5,880.51
Tesla
$337.29
Газ TTF
$35.43
Золото
$3,208.66
Ethereum
$2,502.40