Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

Although Justin Bieber has earned between half a billion and a billion dollars as one of the most famous pop stars on the planet, at one point his financial situation became critical. The situation reached a point where he had to sell the rights to his music catalog for $200 million in late 2022. This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

In the new documentary "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Justin Bieber", which was released on Hulu, a significant part is devoted to the singer's financial difficulties.

According to people in his circle, Justin was literally on the verge of bankruptcy in 2022. Despite the advice of his manager Scooter Brown to wait until January 2023 to receive tax benefits, in December the singer insisted on selling the music catalog - his condition was so desperate, the publication notes.

The sale of music catalogs is not uncommon among artists, but Justin became the youngest performer to take such a step. And, according to sources, he did it not for financial gain, but because of a feeling of hopelessness.

The documentary also reveals other complex aspects of the singer's life - his psychological state, marital relationships, financial challenges, participation in the religious community, and career twists.

