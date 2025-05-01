Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

On April 30, Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York without her husband, Justin Bieber. She attracted attention with a spectacular look, dressed in a blue satin dress, but had a sad expression on her face.

The 28-year-old model chose a tight-fitting Tiffany Blue satin dress that favorably emphasized her slender figure. She added transparent mules with low heels and a soft beige clutch to it.

The look was complemented by stylish sunglasses and a phone case in the color of the dress from her brand Rhode line. Haley was heading to dinner in Union Square accompanied by a friend, and later her friend Kendall Jenner joined her.

Kendall chose a leather jacket, white satin pants and a black mini bag for the outing, opting for natural makeup and neatly styled hair. First appearance after the scandal This appearance of Haley became one of the first after a wave of criticism that swept them on the network. Haley Bieber, accepting an award at the Daily Front Row Awards ceremony, said:

When I started Rhode, I didn't want to create a brand for the sake of the brand itself. I really wanted to create a whole world

TikTok users accused her of "copying" Selena Gomez's speech, delivered back in 2021. Then Gomez said:

I didn't want to launch a line of cosmetics just to have a brand. I strived to show beauty from within

Some called Haley a "creepy stalker", while others suggested that the similarity of the text was the result of PR teams and clichés in the cosmetic industry.

Recently, Haley received the honorary title of "Innovator of the Year in the beauty industry", but this event was not without criticism due to the similarity to Selena's performance.

Prior to that, a wave of discussions arose after their visit to Disneyland with Justin, which fans compared to a similar date between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Despite everything, Haley remained confident and appeared at the event, exuding confidence. On the same day, she posted a series of sexy photos on Instagram.

