Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29589 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71481 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84797 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96585 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103689 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277624 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151557 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168758 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225693 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253363 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
3.7m/s
46%
752 mm
Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81817 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181557 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277624 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216028 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250792 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11319 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20244 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22567 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21018 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83639 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11146 views

Hailey Bieber attended an event in New York after accusations of copying Selena Gomez. The model chose a Tiffany Blue satin dress, which she complemented with accessories.

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

On April 30, Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York without her husband, Justin Bieber. She attracted attention with a spectacular look, dressed in a blue satin dress, but had a sad expression on her face.

This is written by UNN with a link to Dailymail.

Details

The 28-year-old model chose a tight-fitting Tiffany Blue satin dress that favorably emphasized her slender figure. She added transparent mules with low heels and a soft beige clutch to it.

The look was complemented by stylish sunglasses and a phone case in the color of the dress from her brand Rhode line. Haley was heading to dinner in Union Square accompanied by a friend, and later her friend Kendall Jenner joined her.

Kendall chose a leather jacket, white satin pants and a black mini bag for the outing, opting for natural makeup and neatly styled hair. First appearance after the scandal This appearance of Haley became one of the first after a wave of criticism that swept them on the network. Haley Bieber, accepting an award at the Daily Front Row Awards ceremony, said:

When I started Rhode, I didn't want to create a brand for the sake of the brand itself. I really wanted to create a whole world

TikTok users accused her of "copying" Selena Gomez's speech, delivered back in 2021. Then Gomez said:

I didn't want to launch a line of cosmetics just to have a brand. I strived to show beauty from within

Some called Haley a "creepy stalker", while others suggested that the similarity of the text was the result of PR teams and clichés in the cosmetic industry.

Recently, Haley received the honorary title of "Innovator of the Year in the beauty industry", but this event was not without criticism due to the similarity to Selena's performance.

Prior to that, a wave of discussions arose after their visit to Disneyland with Justin, which fans compared to a similar date between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Despite everything, Haley remained confident and appeared at the event, exuding confidence. On the same day, she posted a series of sexy photos on Instagram. 

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter21.04.25, 16:36 • 45156 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
TikTok
New York City
Brent
$61.37
Bitcoin
$96,790.50
S&P 500
$5,623.78
Tesla
$282.45
Газ TTF
$32.15
Золото
$3,221.85
Ethereum
$1,855.90