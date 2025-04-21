Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

Model Hailey Bieber has published rare photos with her son Jack - during the Easter celebration, writes UNN.

Details

In an Instagram post, 28-year-old Hailey showed how she tenderly hugs the baby, as Daily Mail indicates, enjoying her first Easter as a mother.

In one of the photos, Hailey holds her son in her arms in the sun's rays, wearing a white lace dress. Little Jack was in a white t-shirt and yellow romper with a blue bunny on the front. In the post, Hailey also recalled celebrating Easter a year ago while still pregnant - she added an archival photo in a red and white sundress, taken in front of a mirror.

As the media reports, the model captioned her new post with a simple message to her followers: "This Easter vs last Easter heh heh," and then added a bunny emoji.

In a past interview with WWD in October last year, Hailey reflected on balancing work and motherhood.

"I only do what I am comfortable with physically, mentally, and emotionally," she told the publication then.

Scandal on TikTok: Hailey Bieber denies accusations of mocking Selena Gomez

And in an interview with Elle magazine that same month, the star stated: "Having a son has undoubtedly changed my entire life. It is definitely the best part of the year."

Although much has changed, Bieber explained that she still tries to find time for herself, for example, by focusing on skincare.

"My time has become different, and I definitely appreciate what happens quickly, easily, and rapidly," she noted.

She added: "My skincare was minimal anyway, and I feel that my skincare philosophy has fit perfectly into my new life".

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party