Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 3050 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 4422 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 6256 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 12424 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 12452 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 14035 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 46334 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 35841 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 50906 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 30214 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3620 views

Model Hailey Bieber posted rare photos of her son Jack on Instagram, celebrating his first Easter. She compared these shots to photos from last year when she was pregnant, and shared thoughts about motherhood.

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter
Hailey Rhode Bieber @ Instagram

Model Hailey Bieber has published rare photos with her son Jack - during the Easter celebration, writes UNN.

Details 

In an Instagram post, 28-year-old Hailey showed how she tenderly hugs the baby, as Daily Mail indicates, enjoying her first Easter as a mother.

In one of the photos, Hailey holds her son in her arms in the sun's rays, wearing a white lace dress. Little Jack was in a white t-shirt and yellow romper with a blue bunny on the front. In the post, Hailey also recalled celebrating Easter a year ago while still pregnant - she added an archival photo in a red and white sundress, taken in front of a mirror.

As the media reports, the model captioned her new post with a simple message to her followers: "This Easter vs last Easter heh heh," and then added a bunny emoji.

In a past interview with WWD in October last year, Hailey reflected on balancing work and motherhood.

"I only do what I am comfortable with physically, mentally, and emotionally," she told the publication then. 

Scandal on TikTok: Hailey Bieber denies accusations of mocking Selena Gomez10.03.25, 10:24 • 156715 views

And in an interview with Elle magazine that same month, the star stated: "Having a son has undoubtedly changed my entire life. It is definitely the best part of the year."

Although much has changed, Bieber explained that she still tries to find time for herself, for example, by focusing on skincare.

"My time has become different, and I definitely appreciate what happens quickly, easily, and rapidly," she noted.

She added: "My skincare was minimal anyway, and I feel that my skincare philosophy has fit perfectly into my new life". 

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party21.04.25, 12:54 • 22589 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
TikTok
Instagram
