How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice
Dermatologist Alona Zazulinska told how to properly choose an SPF product for adults and children. It is important to pay attention to the composition, avoid harmful components and use it daily, even in the city.
Many people mistakenly believe that sunscreen is only needed when relaxing on the beach in the summer. However, this idea is wrong - the skin needs protection every day, even during a walk around the city.
In addition, daily use of SPF is the prevention of photoaging, pigmentation, allergies, dermatitis, and most importantly - more serious diseases, including skin cancer.
However, the effectiveness of sun protection depends on how you choose it, whether it suits your skin type, and how you use it correctly. It is especially important to properly protect children's skin - it is more vulnerable and reacts faster to UV rays. That is why the selection of a suitable product for babies requires even more attention.
What to pay attention to when choosing beach protection for the skin - for adults and children, and why it should be used, UNN was told by dermatologist Alona Zazulinska from the Odrex Medical House.
What should you pay attention to when choosing SPF products for adults? For a child?
When choosing SPF products, you should pay attention to the composition, desired: zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, Tinosorb S/M, Uvinul A Plus, vitamin E, vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, panthenol, aloe vera, calendula, allantoin.
For children, it is best to choose physical filters (because they do not penetrate the skin, do not cause irritation), SPF 30-50 (not less than zr 30), hypoallergenic, without fragrances, preferably waterproof, with a minimal composition, in the form of a cream or lotion.
What to avoid
You should refrain from the following:
- oxybenzone;
- octinoxate;
- fragrances;
- dyes;
- alcohol.
Why is it important to use SPF products every day, even in the city?
Sunscreen forms a protective barrier against external aggressors, so it is a prevention of skin photoaging, the appearance of pigmentation, exacerbation of rashes. Regular use reduces the risk of skin cancer (important: skin cancer can develop even in people who do not sunbathe – regular invisible irradiation is enough).
What level of SPF is minimally necessary in the city?
The recommended minimum in the city is SPF-30 (blocks up to 97% of UVB rays), but if the skin is light and sensitive, has pigmentation or you often undergo cosmetic procedures, spend a lot of time outdoors, it is better to choose SPF 50 (blocks up to 98% of UVB rays). It is worth looking for the mark "UVA+UVB protection".
What is the difference between physical and chemical filters and what is better for daily use?
- Physical (mineral) filters:
Reflect and scatter UV rays from the surface of the skin, begin to act immediately after application, minimal risk of skin irritation, the texture may be heavier and leave a white coating on the skin, usually does not clog pores, suitable for children and pregnant women.
2. Chemical filters:
Absorb UV rays and convert them into heat. Begin to act 15-20 minutes after application. May cause irritation or allergic reaction, the texture is light, transparent and comfortable to wear (does not leave a white coating), may be comedogenic, if oxybenzone is present, it is not recommended for children and pregnant women.
For daily use:
- physical filters are recommended for sensitive skin/children/pregnant women;
- combined or oily skin is recommended for modern chemical or combined filters;
- skin with acne or prone to dermatitis – physical or chemical filters without fragrances and alcohol.
How much sunscreen should be applied to the face to really work?
Dosage for face and neck – 2 strips of sunscreen that can be squeezed along the index and middle fingers of the hand. The same dose should be applied to each arm separately, 4 such doses to the entire torso and 2 doses to each leg.
Should you apply sunscreen to your child every day before a walk?
It is recommended to avoid the sun until 6 months (only shade, Panama hat, clothes).
After 6 months, it is mandatory to use sunscreen with a physical filter, renew every 2-3 hours if you are outside for more than 20 minutes, because UVA rays are able to pass through clouds, glass and accumulate in children's thin and more vulnerable skin than in adults, which in the future can cause allergies, pigmentation, skin cancer.
How to properly care for children's skin after daily SPF protection?
Be sure to wash off the sunscreen with a mild baby gel or washing foam that does not contain fragrances and alcohol. If the product is waterproof, you may need an oily base for washing off, for example, hydrophilic oil for children or milk.
After washing off, it is worth applying a moisturizing agent to avoid disturbing the lipid barrier of the skin, for example: milk, cream, lotion for children.
