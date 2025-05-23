$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice
Exclusive
08:36 AM • 9668 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 62572 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 45879 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

May 22, 02:58 PM • 83125 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 277156 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 260309 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 138158 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 117129 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 257109 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 94850 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
41%
748mm
Popular news

Tusk called the statement of the presidential candidate of Poland about Ukraine and NATO treason

May 22, 11:58 PM • 74243 views

Air defense is working against enemy drones in the Kyiv region

May 23, 02:35 AM • 79040 views

Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

May 23, 03:11 AM • 25919 views

There are no missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

03:57 AM • 17559 views

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

05:09 AM • 60873 views
Publications

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

07:04 AM • 62572 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 183782 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 260309 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 257109 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 266073 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Alexander Stubb

Rustem Umerov

António Guterres

Binyamin Netanyahu

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Kyiv

Israel

United Kingdom

Brussels

Kyiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 3922 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 101397 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 144802 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 147778 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 148096 views
Actual

Financial Times

Brent Crude

FGM-148 Javelin

Truth Social

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3130 views

Dermatologist Alona Zazulinska told how to properly choose an SPF product for adults and children. It is important to pay attention to the composition, avoid harmful components and use it daily, even in the city.

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

Many people mistakenly believe that sunscreen is only needed when relaxing on the beach in the summer. However, this idea is wrong - the skin needs protection every day, even during a walk around the city.

In addition, daily use of SPF is the prevention of photoaging, pigmentation, allergies, dermatitis, and most importantly - more serious diseases, including skin cancer.

However, the effectiveness of sun protection depends on how you choose it, whether it suits your skin type, and how you use it correctly. It is especially important to properly protect children's skin - it is more vulnerable and reacts faster to UV rays. That is why the selection of a suitable product for babies requires even more attention.

What to pay attention to when choosing beach protection for the skin - for adults and children, and why it should be used, UNN was told by dermatologist Alona Zazulinska from the Odrex Medical House.

Details

What should you pay attention to when choosing SPF products for adults? For a child?

When choosing SPF products, you should pay attention to the composition, desired: zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, Tinosorb S/M, Uvinul A Plus, vitamin E, vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, panthenol, aloe vera, calendula, allantoin.

For children, it is best to choose physical filters (because they do not penetrate the skin, do not cause irritation), SPF 30-50 (not less than zr 30), hypoallergenic, without fragrances, preferably waterproof, with a minimal composition, in the form of a cream or lotion.

What to avoid

You should refrain from the following:

  • oxybenzone;
    • octinoxate;
      • fragrances;
        • dyes;
          • alcohol.

            Why is it important to use SPF products every day, even in the city? 

            Sunscreen forms a protective barrier against external aggressors, so it is a prevention of skin photoaging, the appearance of pigmentation, exacerbation of rashes. Regular use reduces the risk of skin cancer (important: skin cancer can develop even in people who do not sunbathe – regular invisible irradiation is enough).

            TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports19.05.25, 11:32 • 98333 views

            What level of SPF is minimally necessary in the city?

            The recommended minimum in the city is SPF-30 (blocks up to 97% of UVB rays), but if the skin is light and sensitive, has pigmentation or you often undergo cosmetic procedures, spend a lot of time outdoors, it is better to choose SPF 50 (blocks up to 98% of UVB rays). It is worth looking for the mark "UVA+UVB protection".

            What is the difference between physical and chemical filters and what is better for daily use?

            1. Physical (mineral) filters:

              Reflect and scatter UV rays from the surface of the skin, begin to act immediately after application, minimal risk of skin irritation, the texture may be heavier and leave a white coating on the skin, usually does not clog pores, suitable for children and pregnant women.

                2.  Chemical filters:

              Absorb UV rays and convert them into heat. Begin to act 15-20 minutes after application. May cause irritation or allergic reaction, the texture is light, transparent and comfortable to wear (does not leave a white coating), may be comedogenic, if oxybenzone is present, it is not recommended for children and pregnant women.

              For daily use:

              • physical filters are recommended for sensitive skin/children/pregnant women;
                • combined or oily skin is recommended for modern chemical or combined filters;
                  • skin with acne or prone to dermatitis – physical or chemical filters without fragrances and alcohol.

                    How much sunscreen should be applied to the face to really work? 

                    Dosage for face and neck – 2 strips of sunscreen that can be squeezed along the index and middle fingers of the hand. The same dose should be applied to each arm separately, 4 such doses to the entire torso and 2 doses to each leg.

                    Why you should reduce salt intake: doctors named the reason and voiced advice13.05.25, 12:50 • 2920 views

                    Should you apply sunscreen to your child every day before a walk?

                    It is recommended to avoid the sun until 6 months (only shade, Panama hat, clothes).

                    After 6 months, it is mandatory to use sunscreen with a physical filter, renew every 2-3 hours if you are outside for more than 20 minutes, because UVA rays are able to pass through clouds, glass and accumulate in children's thin and more vulnerable skin than in adults, which in the future can cause allergies, pigmentation, skin cancer.

                    How to properly care for children's skin after daily SPF protection?

                    Be sure to wash off the sunscreen with a mild baby gel or washing foam that does not contain fragrances and alcohol. If the product is waterproof, you may need an oily base for washing off, for example, hydrophilic oil for children or milk.

                    After washing off, it is worth applying a moisturizing agent to avoid disturbing the lipid barrier of the skin, for example: milk, cream, lotion for children.

                    What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes10.05.25, 09:30 • 97454 views

                    Alina Volianska

                    Alina Volianska

                    HealthLife hack
                    Brent
                    $63.97
                    Bitcoin
                    $110,932.20
                    S&P 500
                    $5,870.36
                    Tesla
                    $346.89
                    Газ TTF
                    $36.35
                    Золото
                    $3,326.51
                    Ethereum
                    $2,665.58