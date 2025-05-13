Why you should reduce salt intake: doctors named the reason and voiced advice

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 4.1 million people die every year due to excessive salt consumption in the world — almost 10% of all those whose lives are taken by non-communicable diseases. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

In 2025, May 12–18 is the World Salt Awareness Week, created to raise awareness of the importance of healthy eating and the impact of salt on our health. The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health reminded about the importance of limiting salt intake and the possibility of a comfortable transition to a healthier diet.

Why you should control your salt intake

Excessive salt consumption can lead to high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney diseases. Reducing the amount of salt to an acceptable level in the diet will help maintain heart health, improve overall well-being and promote the prevention of many chronic diseases.

How much salt should you consume

The optimal daily intake is no more than 5 grams, which is approximately one teaspoon of salt.

How to reduce the amount of salt

You can use substitutes, such as oregano, garlic, basil, turmeric, lemon juice;

You should not salt dishes «automatically»;

You should eat less sausages, hard cheeses and sauces – there is more salt in them than in chips;

It is recommended to study labels and prefer products that contain less salt or the label «low sodium»;

Salt intake should be reduced gradually. In 2–3 weeks, the receptors adapt, and less salty dishes may even seem tastier than before;

You should choose iodized salt. It will help prevent iodine deficiency and its health consequences.

