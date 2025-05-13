Why you should reduce salt intake: doctors named the reason and voiced advice

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 896 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24845 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 23097 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60753 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71907 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79497 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61081 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62240 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105465 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105131 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.9m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 36110 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 43044 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 39649 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 36802 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16627 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 24866 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 60770 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71926 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105472 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105140 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 5800 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 12026 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 12185 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16825 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 45156 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Why you should reduce salt intake: doctors named the reason and voiced advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

Every year, 4.1 million people in the world die due to excessive salt consumption. World Salt Awareness Week falls on May 12–18, 2025.

Why you should reduce salt intake: doctors named the reason and voiced advice

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 4.1 million people die every year due to excessive salt consumption in the world — almost 10% of all those whose lives are taken by non-communicable diseases. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

In 2025, May 12–18 is the World Salt Awareness Week, created to raise awareness of the importance of healthy eating and the impact of salt on our health. The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health reminded about the importance of limiting salt intake and the possibility of a comfortable transition to a healthier diet.

Why you should control your salt intake

Excessive salt consumption can lead to high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney diseases. Reducing the amount of salt to an acceptable level in the diet will help maintain heart health, improve overall well-being and promote the prevention of many chronic diseases.

How much salt should you consume

The optimal daily intake is no more than 5 grams, which is approximately one teaspoon of salt.

How to reduce the amount of salt

  • You can use substitutes, such as oregano, garlic, basil, turmeric, lemon juice;
    • You should not salt dishes «automatically»;
      • You should eat less sausages, hard cheeses and sauces – there is more salt in them than in chips;
        • It is recommended to study labels and prefer products that contain less salt or the label «low sodium»;
          • Salt intake should be reduced gradually. In 2–3 weeks, the receptors adapt, and less salty dishes may even seem tastier than before;
            • You should choose iodized salt. It will help prevent iodine deficiency and its health consequences.

              Let us remind you

              Experts talked about effective methods of reducing the consumption of processed food in the daily diet. Tips include planning snacks, proper storage of products and cooking for several days in advance.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              SocietyHealth
              World Health Organization
              Ukraine
              Brent
              $65.31
              Bitcoin
              $103,458.40
              S&P 500
              $5,831.31
              Tesla
              $316.72
              Газ TTF
              $35.53
              Золото
              $3,257.80
              Ethereum
              $2,482.62