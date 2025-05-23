Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced a successful prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump has announced that a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has just been completed, UNN reports.
A major prisoner exchange has just been completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will take effect in the near future. Congratulations to both sides on these negotiations. Could this lead to something big???
Addition
During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on an exchange of prisoners according to the "1000 for 1000" formula. According to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians return home as soon as possible.
Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing an exchange, checking information for each name, and that negotiations are ongoing and a step-by-step plan for implementing the agreements has been agreed upon.
Yesterday, May 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is working on preparing an exchange according to the "1000 for 1000" formula, and added that everyone is interested in doing it as quickly as possible.
GRU representative Andriy Yusov said that the Ukrainian side handed over its list to the Russians for the exchange of prisoners of war in the "1000 for 1000" format.
Dmitry Peskov later stated that Russia received a list from Ukraine for the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000".