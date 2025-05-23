IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF
The IMF plans to provide Ukraine with about $520 million under the four-year EFF program. The decision must be approved by the Executive Board.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche, according to the four-year EFF program. This was announced during a briefing by IMF Communications Department Director Julie Kozak, reports UNN.
The allocation of funds under the eighth review will be about $520 million. And discussions are ongoing, and any allocation of funds, as always, is subject to approval by our Executive Board,"said Kozak.
The work on the next review of the EFF program for Ukraine IMF mission began on Tuesday, May 20.
On March 31, 2023, the IMF Executive Board approved a four-year program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine with funding of approximately US$15.5 billion (SDR 11.6 billion).
The program is part of an international support package for Ukraine totaling approximately US$148.8 billion for 2023-2027.