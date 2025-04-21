Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party
Kyiv • UNN
New videos from a party near Coachella showed Justin Bieber's strange behavior. The artist looked hunched over, shook his head and moved strangely in the crowd, causing concern among fans.
Justin Bieber's fans are sounding the alarm again, commenting on the singer's strange and disturbing behavior during a private party near the Coachella 2025 music festival.
Page Six reports, writes UNN.
Details
According to media reports, a video appeared on TikTok showing the 31-year-old artist, known for the hit "Peaches," hunched over and shaking his head to his own song "What Do You Mean?" while he was presumably smoking a joint.
According to TMZ, Bieber was at the Friday Nights in the Desert party, which was invitation-only. Another piece of video shows the 31-year-old shirtless Bieber moving strangely in the crowd to Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us." Social media users instantly reacted to what they saw.
"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red18.04.25, 12:33 • 73579 views
I'm sorry but he looks bad, he's not just "having fun", he is definitely under some strong influence
He needs better friends around him. I'm angry that the people around him are doing nothing.
Poor guy, I don't understand why they say he's enjoying himself. You can see he needs help
Recall
This is not the first time that Bieber's behavior has caused concern. In February, fans had already drawn attention to his strange facial expressions and swaying at a public event dedicated to his wife, Hailey Bieber. At the time, the star's representatives denied rumors of drug use, calling them "exhausting and pathetic.