"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

Canadian singer Justin Bieber kissed rapper Sexxy Red. After that, fans commented that he "looks happier" with her than with his wife Hailey. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The 31-year-old star singer, who broke his silence after rumors that he was bankrupt and had millions of debts, posted a short video on Instagram with the 27-year-old rapper as they spent time together.

In the short clip, Justin sits nodding his head to the music in a VIP booth as Sexxy runs up to him. He hugs her in greeting, and as the rapper sits down next to him, Justin kisses her on the cheek and she smiles broadly.

Some fans noted Justin's sincere smile. One commenter wrote: "Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey?". Another added: "I've never seen this man smile like that."

Some were disappointed that Justin would kiss another woman instead of his 28-year-old wife. One of them wrote: "Respect your wife, man!!!!!"

The rest of the fans believe that everything between Bieber and Sexxy was platonic.

"The kiss and hug were definitely friendly," one comment said.

Rumors about Bieber's ruin

This event occurred after Bieber denied recent reports that he was bankrupt.

The statement was in response to an article in The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday in which a former member of Bieber's team claimed the singer owed millions of dollars after he canceled his Justice World Tour following numerous postponements due to health issues.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Bieber's team categorically denied the allegations.

"This is just clickbait nonsense based on unnamed - and clearly ill-informed - "sources" frustrated that they no longer work with Justin," the statement said.

Addition

While Hailey Bieber was resting in Los Angeles, her husband Justin posted a meme that took on a sinister meaning amid fears for the star's marriage. Hailey Bieber was recently spotted leaving Beverly Hills Alo studio alone in her new Mercedes-Benz G electric car after a fitness class.

On the same day, 31-year-old Justin Bieber posted a meme of a child showing middle fingers on both hands, with the caption that he made this gesture behind his girlfriend's back - after she "angered" him.