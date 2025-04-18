$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10228 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39899 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42475 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76479 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30695 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85897 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68564 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152947 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88806 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90764 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15143 views

Justin Bieber kissed rapper Sexyy Red, sparking fan comments about his happiness. Meanwhile, he denied rumors of bankruptcy after canceling the Justice World Tour.

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

Canadian singer Justin Bieber kissed rapper Sexxy Red. After that, fans commented that he "looks happier" with her than with his wife Hailey. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The 31-year-old star singer, who broke his silence after rumors that he was bankrupt and had millions of debts, posted a short video on Instagram with the 27-year-old rapper as they spent time together.

In the short clip, Justin sits nodding his head to the music in a VIP booth as Sexxy runs up to him. He hugs her in greeting, and as the rapper sits down next to him, Justin kisses her on the cheek and she smiles broadly.

Some fans noted Justin's sincere smile. One commenter wrote: "Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey?". Another added: "I've never seen this man smile like that."

Some were disappointed that Justin would kiss another woman instead of his 28-year-old wife. One of them wrote: "Respect your wife, man!!!!!"

The rest of the fans believe that everything between Bieber and Sexxy was platonic.

"The kiss and hug were definitely friendly," one comment said.

Justin Bieber confessed that he is "drowning" and hiding the pain he had to endure17.03.25, 10:44 • 120304 views

Rumors about Bieber's ruin

This event occurred after Bieber denied recent reports that he was bankrupt.

The statement was in response to an article in The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday in which a former member of Bieber's team claimed the singer owed millions of dollars after he canceled his Justice World Tour following numerous postponements due to health issues.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Bieber's team categorically denied the allegations.

"This is just clickbait nonsense based on unnamed - and clearly ill-informed - "sources" frustrated that they no longer work with Justin," the statement said.

Addition

While Hailey Bieber was resting in Los Angeles, her husband Justin posted a meme that took on a sinister meaning amid fears for the star's marriage. Hailey Bieber was recently spotted leaving Beverly Hills Alo studio alone in her new Mercedes-Benz G electric car after a fitness class.

On the same day, 31-year-old Justin Bieber posted a meme of a child showing middle fingers on both hands, with the caption that he made this gesture behind his girlfriend's back - after she "angered" him.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Los Angeles
