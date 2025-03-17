Justin Bieber confessed that he is "drowning" and hiding the pain he had to endure
Justin Bieber shared a candid confession on Instagram, saying he feels like he's drowning. He is hiding the pain he experienced due to the ban on feeling hatred since childhood.
In his Instagram, the 31-year-old artist wrote: "I was always told when I was a child that you can't hate. But because of that, I feel like I'm not allowed to, and that's why I didn't tell anyone that I have it."
It made me feel like I was drowning, and it's scary to admit. I think we can let go of hatred only after first acknowledging its existence
"How can we not feel hatred because of all the pain we have suffered?" - he concluded.
The singer's confession caused concern among fans, especially after his recent publications, where he spoke about impostor syndrome and self-doubt.
Recently, Bieber published a strange post in which he confessed that he feels like a "fraud" after causing concerns about his health with his disheveled appearance and smoking specific substances on social media.
In particular, he admitted that he has "impostor syndrome" due to the rapid growth of his fame.