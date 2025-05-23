"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"
The popular band "VIA Gra" has announced the end of its musical career, releasing the farewell single "Galileo". Producer Konstantin Meladze thanked everyone who worked on the project for 25 years.
The iconic Ukrainian pop group "VIA Gra" has released its last composition "Galileo", with which it completes its 25-year musical career. This was announced by producer and composer Konstantin Meladze on his Instagram page, reports UNN.
This is the last song of VIA GRA. I am grateful to everyone who has worked with me on this project for 25 years. To artists, musicians, administrators, arrangers, sound engineers, directors, stylists, make-up artists and everyone, everyone, everyone
Meladze Sr. also added that despite the fact that it was a "wonderful time", he will not miss it.
The main and best thing that was and will remain from this story is songs filled with love, faith and hope. I hope they will be listened to for many years to come. I wish everyone peace and prosperity
The single of the last song Galileo was released today, May 23. The words and music were written by Konstantin Meladze. Soloists - Sofia Tarasova and Ulyana Sinetska.
The band "VIA Gra" is one of the most famous, successful and at the same time most scandalous pop bands in the post-Soviet space. It was founded in 2000 in Kyiv. In the West, the band has been repeatedly called "the Ukrainian answer to the Spice Girls".
Bold images, revealing stage costumes, and provocative lyrics made "VIA Gra" a musical and cultural phenomenon of the 2000s. The history of "VIA Gra" is marked by numerous personnel rotations.
The initial duo consisted of Nadia Meikher-Granovska and Alena Vinnytska. Later, Anna Sedokova joined them, and after Vinnytska left, she was replaced by Vera Brezhneva.
It is the Brezhneva-Sedokova-Granovska trio that fans call the "golden line-up", the period of which coincided with the peak of the band's popularity. In the following years, the composition of the group changed repeatedly.
In 2013, new members of the group were even chosen in the musical reality show "I Want to VIA Gra" on the "1+1" channel. Over more than two decades of the group's existence, dozens of vocalists have passed through "VIA Gra", and the project itself has been relaunched more than once, which only increased the public's interest in it.
