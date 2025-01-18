ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Death of singer Sedokova's ex-husband: new details about match-fixing

Death of singer Sedokova's ex-husband: new details about match-fixing

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Latvian basketball player Janis Timma, who committed suicide, may have been involved in the organization of match-fixing. His death could be related to a conflict with Azerbaijani bookmakers.

The suicide of Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma may be linked to his involvement in organizing betting on match-fixing. Timma committed suicide on the night of December 17, 2024. A week earlier, the court had dissolved his marriage to ex-VIA Gris member and cheating singer Anna Sedokova.

UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.

New details in the case of the death of Latvian basketball player Janis Timma, ex-husband of Ukrainian singer-traitor Anna Sedokova. The athlete's suicide may be related to illegal business. Janis Timma is suspected of participating in match-fixing.

Image

Timma is suspected of participating in contract gambling: shortly before the athlete's death, Azerbaijani bookmakers contacted him and offered a criminal scheme, which Janis agreed to due to his deplorable financial situation. At some point, Timma and his accomplices quarreled, and this may be connected to his death - both suicide and alleged murder

 - the media write.

Recall

Latvian basketball player Janis Timma was found dead in a residential building in the center of Moscow. According to media reports, the 32-year-old athlete committed suicide after his divorce from Anna Sedokova. 

Image

According to media reports, the basketball player's emotional state deteriorated after his divorce from Anna Sedokova. The artist, who was nicknamed the black widow by the Russian media, posted a video after the news of Janis Timma's death. Sedokova said that she had been “living in hell” in recent years.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
latviaLatvia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan

