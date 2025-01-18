Death of singer Sedokova's ex-husband: new details about match-fixing

The suicide of Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma may be linked to his involvement in organizing betting on match-fixing. Timma committed suicide on the night of December 17, 2024. A week earlier, the court had dissolved his marriage to ex-VIA Gris member and cheating singer Anna Sedokova.

UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.

New details in the case of the death of Latvian basketball player Janis Timma, ex-husband of Ukrainian singer-traitor Anna Sedokova. The athlete's suicide may be related to illegal business. Janis Timma is suspected of participating in match-fixing.

Timma is suspected of participating in contract gambling: shortly before the athlete's death, Azerbaijani bookmakers contacted him and offered a criminal scheme, which Janis agreed to due to his deplorable financial situation. At some point, Timma and his accomplices quarreled, and this may be connected to his death - both suicide and alleged murder - the media write.

Recall

Latvian basketball player Janis Timma was found dead in a residential building in the center of Moscow. According to media reports, the 32-year-old athlete committed suicide after his divorce from Anna Sedokova.

According to media reports, the basketball player's emotional state deteriorated after his divorce from Anna Sedokova. The artist, who was nicknamed the black widow by the Russian media, posted a video after the news of Janis Timma's death. Sedokova said that she had been “living in hell” in recent years.

