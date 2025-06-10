$41.490.09
In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1810 views

In Warsaw, residents of a high-rise building appealed to their neighbors with a request to have quieter sex at night, especially because of the loud screams of the girl. Violators face a fine under Article 51 of the Code of Petty Offenses of Poland.

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

In a residential building in Warsaw (Stegny), neighbors caused a scandal. Residents of the high-rise building publicly called on neighbors from the upper floor, who regularly organize loud nights of love, to "turn down the sound." This is reported by Warszawalife.ua, reports UNN.

Details

According to neighbors, the sounds of passionately in love people from the upper floor can be heard throughout the yard. And especially - the girl's screams, reminiscent, as the residents put it, of "an orangutan in the mating season."

At some point, the patience of the residents of the house ran out. And an appeal appeared on the front door of the entrance.

Neighbors from the top floor, corner apartment, who have sex late at night, are asked to be quieter and close the windows. This especially applies to the girl who screams like a raped orangutan. We don't want to explain to children that a brothel has opened there. Neighbors want to sleep and are not obliged to listen to you.

- the statement reads.

The situation caused heated discussions on the Internet. Some comment with irony, others advise calling the police.

Although making love at home is not a crime, Polish laws provide for punishment for disturbing public order. According to Article 51 of the Polish Code of Petty Offenses, "anyone who disturbs the night's peace with noise, screams or causes public outrage may be punished by arrest, restriction of liberty or a fine."

Usually the night silence regime in Poland lasts from 22:00 to 6:00.

How to protect your rights in case of excessive noise levels - explanation from the Ombudsman28.04.25, 10:36 • 7635 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

UNN Lite
Warsaw
Poland
