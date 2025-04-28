How to protect your rights in case of excessive noise levels - explanation from the Ombudsman

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 21215 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 24968 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 31784 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 60337 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107989 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93839 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68146 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138271 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67426 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52533 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
28%
761 mm
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 21215 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138271 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115213 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143699 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193774 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ivan Fedorov

Scott Bessent

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Washington, D.C.

Iran

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107989 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44502 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79806 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70441 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73947 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Pantsir missile system

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

How to protect your rights in case of excessive noise levels - explanation from the Ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

The Ombudsman spoke about protecting rights in the event of excessive noise that harms health. Learn about permissible noise levels, restrictions, and ways to protect your rights.

How to protect your rights in case of excessive noise levels - explanation from the Ombudsman

Excessive noise can not only interfere with rest, but also harm health. Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets said in Telegram about how to act in case of violation of the right to silence, reports UNN.

Recently, more and more citizens complain about violations of their right to peaceful living due to excessive noise. A WHO study in 2011 confirmed that prolonged exposure to noise can cause cardiovascular disease, memory impairment in children, and negatively affect a person's emotional state.

- the post reads.

According to Lubinets, Ukraine has established state sanitary norms that regulate permissible noise levels and mechanisms for protecting citizens in case of their violation.

What to do in case of exceeding the permissible noise level

Sources of noise and permissible norms

Sources of noise can be transport, construction, entertainment and even neighbors. The legislation of Ukraine provides for permissible noise levels, which are established by the State Sanitary Norms and Rules for permissible noise levels in residential and public buildings and on the territory of residential development.

The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year24.04.25, 14:34 • 6016 views

It is reported that in residential buildings the permissible noise level should be:

  • during the day (08:00 - 22:00) - 40 dBA (maximum permissible level - 55 dBA);
    • at night (22:00 - 08:00) - 30 dBA (maximum permissible level - 45 dBA).

      Legislative restrictions on noise levels

      It is forbidden:

      • from 22:00 to 08:00 - to sing loudly, shout, turn on sound reproduction equipment, use pyrotechnic means;
        • to carry out repair work accompanied by noise on weekdays from 21:00 to 08:00, and on weekends and holidays - around the clock.

          Restrictions on silence do not apply during emergency work, emergency assistance, crime prevention, and holding gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, marches, other mass events that have been notified in advance to executive authorities or local governments

          - Lubinets explains.

          How to protect your rights in case of violation of noise standards:

          • direct appeal to the offender - mostly constructive dialogue helps to eliminate the problem;
            • calling the police (102) - according to Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, violation of noise standards provides for administrative liability in the form of a fine;
              • appeal to local self-government bodies - the improvement of settlements includes control over compliance with silence;
                • appeal to state administrations - local administrations monitor compliance with sanitary norms;
                  • measuring the noise level - you can contact the regional centers for disease control and prevention of the Ministry of Health, which provide relevant paid services;
                    • filing a lawsuit to the court - according to Articles 15, 16 of the Civil Code, citizens can apply to the court to protect their rights.

                      Pension payments to Ukrainians abroad, IDPs and in the TOT: Ombudsman explains new mechanism14.04.25, 14:17 • 12100 views

                      Alina Volianska

                      Alina Volianska

                      SocietyLife hack
                      Brent
                      $65.87
                      Bitcoin
                      $94,698.80
                      S&P 500
                      $5,515.95
                      Tesla
                      $285.47
                      Газ TTF
                      $32.70
                      Золото
                      $3,297.35
                      Ethereum
                      $1,804.67