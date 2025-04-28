How to protect your rights in case of excessive noise levels - explanation from the Ombudsman

Excessive noise can not only interfere with rest, but also harm health. Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets said in Telegram about how to act in case of violation of the right to silence, reports UNN.

Recently, more and more citizens complain about violations of their right to peaceful living due to excessive noise. A WHO study in 2011 confirmed that prolonged exposure to noise can cause cardiovascular disease, memory impairment in children, and negatively affect a person's emotional state. - the post reads.

According to Lubinets, Ukraine has established state sanitary norms that regulate permissible noise levels and mechanisms for protecting citizens in case of their violation.

What to do in case of exceeding the permissible noise level

Sources of noise and permissible norms

Sources of noise can be transport, construction, entertainment and even neighbors. The legislation of Ukraine provides for permissible noise levels, which are established by the State Sanitary Norms and Rules for permissible noise levels in residential and public buildings and on the territory of residential development.

It is reported that in residential buildings the permissible noise level should be:

during the day (08:00 - 22:00) - 40 dBA (maximum permissible level - 55 dBA);

at night (22:00 - 08:00) - 30 dBA (maximum permissible level - 45 dBA).

Legislative restrictions on noise levels

It is forbidden:

from 22:00 to 08:00 - to sing loudly, shout, turn on sound reproduction equipment, use pyrotechnic means;

to carry out repair work accompanied by noise on weekdays from 21:00 to 08:00, and on weekends and holidays - around the clock.

Restrictions on silence do not apply during emergency work, emergency assistance, crime prevention, and holding gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, marches, other mass events that have been notified in advance to executive authorities or local governments - Lubinets explains.

How to protect your rights in case of violation of noise standards:

direct appeal to the offender - mostly constructive dialogue helps to eliminate the problem;

calling the police (102) - according to Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, violation of noise standards provides for administrative liability in the form of a fine;

appeal to local self-government bodies - the improvement of settlements includes control over compliance with silence;

appeal to state administrations - local administrations monitor compliance with sanitary norms;

measuring the noise level - you can contact the regional centers for disease control and prevention of the Ministry of Health, which provide relevant paid services;

filing a lawsuit to the court - according to Articles 15, 16 of the Civil Code, citizens can apply to the court to protect their rights.

