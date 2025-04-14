Pension payments to Ukrainians abroad, IDPs and in the TOT: Ombudsman explains new mechanism

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1200 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 17861 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15618 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20724 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30044 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63469 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59431 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34004 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59611 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106819 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17861 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51489 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63469 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59431 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166820 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23432 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21129 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22756 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24665 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27285 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Pension payments to Ukrainians abroad, IDPs and in the TOT: Ombudsman explains new mechanism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9980 views

The Ukrainian government has approved a unified mechanism for paying pensions to IDPs, Ukrainians abroad and in TOT. To receive payments, it is necessary to undergo physical identification annually until December 31.

Pension payments to Ukrainians abroad, IDPs and in the TOT: Ombudsman explains new mechanism

The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the unified mechanism for pension payments has already entered into force. The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights explained the details.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Dmytro Lubinets.

Pension payments for IDPs, Ukrainians abroad and in the TOT of Ukraine

To receive pensions and insurance payments, it is necessary to undergo physical identification annually until December 31.

Ukrainians who live in the TOT, or if they have left for the territory under control, must confirm with a statement to the Pension Fund of Ukraine - that they do not receive similar payments from Russia.

That is, after submitting the relevant application to the Pension Fund of Ukraine and subject to identification - payments will be made.

It is noted that pensions and insurance payments will be made through authorized banks or, at the recipient's request, through JSC "Ukrposhta".

How to pass the annual physical identification

To pass physical identification, it is important to consider the following steps:

  • personally visit the PFU body or the bank where the pension account is opened;
    • using the remote qualified electronic signature “Diia.Signature”, log in to your personal electronic account on the web portal of electronic services of the PFU;
      • through the PFU electronic services portal, undergo identification by video communication using Google Meet, Skype, Viber, WhatsApp, etc.

        Important certification of the fact that a person is alive - by the relevant foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine at the request of the recipient.

        Consequences of not passing the identification procedure

        The payment will not be made if physical identification is not passed, but the pension will be accrued. To restore it, you must pass identification and submit a corresponding application to the PFU.

        If the payment was terminated before March 20, 2025, due to failure to pass identification, cancellation of the IDP certificate, renewal is possible after identity verification.

        - the certificate says.

        IMPORTANT! This Procedure does not apply to persons who temporarily reside outside of Ukraine and receive a pension on the basis of international treaties ratified by Ukraine.

        Addition

        In case of violation of rights, you can contact the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.

        If your rights to receive a pension or insurance payments are violated, you can at the address: 21/8 Instytutska Street, Kyiv, 01008; by e-mail: [email protected]; by phone numbers: 0 800 501 720; 044 299 74 08; for calls from temporarily occupied territories: +38 093 406 80 17 (available on WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram)

        Let us remind

        The VR Committee recommended adopting a draft law that will pay seniority pensions only after dismissal from the prosecutor's office. Also, there will be no benefits when recalculating pensions.

        The period of stay of civilian Ukrainians in captivity will be included in the insurance period for pension.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
        Verkhovna Rada
        Telegram
        Ukraine
        Kyiv
        Brent
        $65.25
        Bitcoin
        $83,936.60
        S&P 500
        $5,403.88
        Tesla
        $252.37
        Газ TTF
        $34.81
        Золото
        $3,320.24
        Ethereum
        $1,580.79