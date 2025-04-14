Pension payments to Ukrainians abroad, IDPs and in the TOT: Ombudsman explains new mechanism

The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the unified mechanism for pension payments has already entered into force. The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights explained the details.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Dmytro Lubinets.

Pension payments for IDPs, Ukrainians abroad and in the TOT of Ukraine

To receive pensions and insurance payments, it is necessary to undergo physical identification annually until December 31.

Ukrainians who live in the TOT, or if they have left for the territory under control, must confirm with a statement to the Pension Fund of Ukraine - that they do not receive similar payments from Russia.

That is, after submitting the relevant application to the Pension Fund of Ukraine and subject to identification - payments will be made.

It is noted that pensions and insurance payments will be made through authorized banks or, at the recipient's request, through JSC "Ukrposhta".

How to pass the annual physical identification

To pass physical identification, it is important to consider the following steps:

personally visit the PFU body or the bank where the pension account is opened;

using the remote qualified electronic signature “Diia.Signature”, log in to your personal electronic account on the web portal of electronic services of the PFU;

through the PFU electronic services portal, undergo identification by video communication using Google Meet, Skype, Viber, WhatsApp, etc.

Important certification of the fact that a person is alive - by the relevant foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine at the request of the recipient.

Consequences of not passing the identification procedure

The payment will not be made if physical identification is not passed, but the pension will be accrued. To restore it, you must pass identification and submit a corresponding application to the PFU.

If the payment was terminated before March 20, 2025, due to failure to pass identification, cancellation of the IDP certificate, renewal is possible after identity verification. - the certificate says.



IMPORTANT! This Procedure does not apply to persons who temporarily reside outside of Ukraine and receive a pension on the basis of international treaties ratified by Ukraine.

Addition

In case of violation of rights, you can contact the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.

If your rights to receive a pension or insurance payments are violated, you can at the address: 21/8 Instytutska Street, Kyiv, 01008; by e-mail: [email protected]; by phone numbers: 0 800 501 720; 044 299 74 08; for calls from temporarily occupied territories: +38 093 406 80 17 (available on WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram)

