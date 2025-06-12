Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region are gradually pushing back the troops of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there was a report by the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi - the front and especially the Pokrovsky direction, the Kursk operation, the border area of Sumy region. Our units in the Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier. Thank you. Thank you to every one of our soldiers, sergeants and officers for this result. Every unit - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

At this time, 118 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions.