Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:35 PM
04:12 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Broadcast
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12974 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian troops are gradually pushing back the occupiers in the Sumy region. The most active fighting is taking place in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivsk directions.

Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region are gradually pushing back the troops of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there was a report by the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi - the front and especially the Pokrovsky direction, the Kursk operation, the border area of Sumy region. Our units in the Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier. Thank you. Thank you to every one of our soldiers, sergeants and officers for this result. Every unit 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

At this time, 118 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
