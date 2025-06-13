Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBU

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 2922 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 13488 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 42664 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 130078 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 121315 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 67899 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 103396 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 49556 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 65425 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58894 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 22917 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 22870 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 24197 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 20914 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 21939 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 17702 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 18320 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 23575 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 130078 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 121315 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 13314 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 32813 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 100928 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 112907 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 137245 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6400 views

The SBU has collected evidence against Timati, who supported the aggression of the Russian Federation and performed in the occupied Crimea. He has been notified in absentia of suspicion of violating the procedure for entering the TOT.

Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBU

The SBU has informed the Russian rapper-propagandist Timati of suspicion in absentia, the special service reported on June 13, writes UNN.

The Security Service has collected evidence and informed Russian singer-propagandist Timur Yunusov (better known by the stage name "Timati") of suspicion

- the SBU reported.

Details

According to the case file, Yunusov is one of the participants in Russian propaganda, who was Putin's confidant in the presidential elections in 2012, 2018 and 2024, participated in his inauguration and in events to celebrate the victory in the "elections".

In addition, as indicated, Timati supported Russian aggression, the annexation of Crimea and violations of Ukraine's fundamental rights to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is documented that this person participated in at least 7 propaganda concerts on the temporarily occupied peninsula, which were aimed at legitimizing the occupation of Crimea.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, Timur Yunusov was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 332-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the procedure for entry into the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and exit from it in order to harm state interests, committed repeatedly).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9