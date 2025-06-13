Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBU

The SBU has informed the Russian rapper-propagandist Timati of suspicion in absentia, the special service reported on June 13, writes UNN.

The Security Service has collected evidence and informed Russian singer-propagandist Timur Yunusov (better known by the stage name "Timati") of suspicion - the SBU reported.

Details

According to the case file, Yunusov is one of the participants in Russian propaganda, who was Putin's confidant in the presidential elections in 2012, 2018 and 2024, participated in his inauguration and in events to celebrate the victory in the "elections".

In addition, as indicated, Timati supported Russian aggression, the annexation of Crimea and violations of Ukraine's fundamental rights to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is documented that this person participated in at least 7 propaganda concerts on the temporarily occupied peninsula, which were aimed at legitimizing the occupation of Crimea.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, Timur Yunusov was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 332-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the procedure for entry into the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and exit from it in order to harm state interests, committed repeatedly).