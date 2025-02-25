SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian propagandist singer “Shaman”

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13840 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 33117 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 33117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 67889 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 67889 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 41366 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 41366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108898 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108898 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94933 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111792 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148071 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115110 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115110 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 85247 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 39948 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104609 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 51884 views

05:35 AM • 51884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 30728 views

09:03 AM • 30728 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 67889 views

09:20 AM • 67889 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108898 views

06:23 AM • 108898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 139048 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139048 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171574 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 10641 views

09:59 AM • 10641 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 30728 views

09:03 AM • 30728 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132337 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134230 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134230 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 162749 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162749 views
SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian propagandist singer “Shaman”

SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian propagandist singer "Shaman"
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 27983 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27983 views

Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman) was notified of suspicion in absentia because of his public support for Russia's war against Ukraine. The singer performed in the occupied territories and glorified the Russian military.

Russian singer-propagandist Yaroslav Dronov, known as "Shaman," was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia because of his public support for Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, UNN writes.

Details

According to the SBU, the offender is a member of the circle of Russian pop artists controlled by the Kremlin, who publicly support the actions of the Russian leadership and glorify those involved in hostilities against Ukraine.

In particular, as indicated, Dronov regularly performs at concerts and mass actions aimed at supporting Putin and the occupation groups of the aggressor country.

"It has been documented that at the end of 2022, the defendant recorded a video message in which he glorified representatives of the Russian armed forces fighting against Ukraine and also recognized the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014," the statement said.

Taisiya Povaliy to be tried in absentia for collaboration in Ukraine06.02.25, 17:27 • 30762 views

It is noted that in February 2023, Dronov performed on the temporarily occupied territory of the left bank of the Kherson region, supporting the Kremlin regime at a paid concert. These actions were recorded during a linguistic examination, which confirmed the singer's information and subversive activities.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Dronov a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (denying the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014, and glorification of representatives of Russia's armed forces, committed repeatedly with the use of the media)

- the SBU reported.

As indicated, comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the racist propagandist to justice.

Called for the seizure of Ukraine: the court handed down a sentence to a Russian actor from "Bandits of St. Petersburg"20.02.25, 16:58 • 31061 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising