SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian propagandist singer “Shaman”

Russian singer-propagandist Yaroslav Dronov, known as "Shaman," was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia because of his public support for Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, UNN writes.

Details

According to the SBU, the offender is a member of the circle of Russian pop artists controlled by the Kremlin, who publicly support the actions of the Russian leadership and glorify those involved in hostilities against Ukraine.

In particular, as indicated, Dronov regularly performs at concerts and mass actions aimed at supporting Putin and the occupation groups of the aggressor country.

"It has been documented that at the end of 2022, the defendant recorded a video message in which he glorified representatives of the Russian armed forces fighting against Ukraine and also recognized the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014," the statement said.

Taisiya Povaliy to be tried in absentia for collaboration in Ukraine

It is noted that in February 2023, Dronov performed on the temporarily occupied territory of the left bank of the Kherson region, supporting the Kremlin regime at a paid concert. These actions were recorded during a linguistic examination, which confirmed the singer's information and subversive activities.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Dronov a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (denying the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014, and glorification of representatives of Russia's armed forces, committed repeatedly with the use of the media) - the SBU reported.

As indicated, comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the racist propagandist to justice.

Called for the seizure of Ukraine: the court handed down a sentence to a Russian actor from "Bandits of St. Petersburg"