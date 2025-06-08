$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions heard in Russian Novomoskovsk: chemical plant "Azot" likely attacked - network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

On the night of June 8, explosions were heard in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast. According to preliminary reports, one of the drones hit the "Azot" chemical plant, causing a fire.

Explosions heard in Russian Novomoskovsk: chemical plant "Azot" likely attacked - network

At least five explosions rang out in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast (Russian Federation) on the night of Sunday, June 8. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that residents heard from five to eight explosions. Local Telegram channels write that one of the drones hit the Azot chemical plant.

It is also indicated that a fire broke out on the territory of the plant after the attack.

For reference

According to the information on the company's website, Novomoskovsk Joint-Stock Company "Azot" is the largest Russian producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers, as well as one of the leaders in the industry in terms of the types and quantity of products produced.

The company produces mineral fertilizers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, concentrated and high-purity nitric acid, argon, and methanol.

Let us remind you

On May 24, NAK "Azot" in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, Russia, was already attacked by UAVs. Then the drones hit the enterprise, as a result of which a low-pressure natural gas pipeline in workshop 4 caught fire.

2 tanks with a volume of 750 tons with nitric acid were also damaged. Nitric acid leaked from one of them onto the ground. The plant completely stopped its work on the day of the attack.

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters07.06.25, 20:18 • 9642 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
