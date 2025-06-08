Explosions heard in Russian Novomoskovsk: chemical plant "Azot" likely attacked - network

At least five explosions rang out in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast (Russian Federation) on the night of Sunday, June 8. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that residents heard from five to eight explosions. Local Telegram channels write that one of the drones hit the Azot chemical plant.

It is also indicated that a fire broke out on the territory of the plant after the attack.

For reference

According to the information on the company's website, Novomoskovsk Joint-Stock Company "Azot" is the largest Russian producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers, as well as one of the leaders in the industry in terms of the types and quantity of products produced.

The company produces mineral fertilizers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, concentrated and high-purity nitric acid, argon, and methanol.

Let us remind you

On May 24, NAK "Azot" in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, Russia, was already attacked by UAVs. Then the drones hit the enterprise, as a result of which a low-pressure natural gas pipeline in workshop 4 caught fire.

2 tanks with a volume of 750 tons with nitric acid were also damaged. Nitric acid leaked from one of them onto the ground. The plant completely stopped its work on the day of the attack.

