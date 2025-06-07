A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 18766 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 47841 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 28432 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 50781 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 56162 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 43356 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142469 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111329 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155461 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94210 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news

Proud Boys leaders, pardoned by Trump, demand $100 million from the US government

June 7, 09:00 AM • 13961 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 84848 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 26680 views

Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

June 7, 10:57 AM • 11261 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 58758 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142485 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 137830 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 138719 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 182742 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 226603 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 59216 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 85297 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155466 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 137622 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 178056 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3292 views

A large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse with fuels and lubricants in Pushkino, Moscow region. The area of the fire reached 20,000 square meters, there is a threat of new explosions.

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

A fire broke out in a warehouse with fuels and lubricants in Pushkino, near Moscow. According to Russian Mash, gas cylinders exploded, the fire area reaches 20,000 square meters, reports UNN.

Details

According to Mash, a building on Novaya Street caught fire. Inside there are flammable liquids in barrels, gas cylinders and pallets. The fire is spreading rapidly.

Later it became known that gas cylinders exploded in the warehouse.

The third warehouse is also under threat of fire, rescuers are trying to prevent the fire from spreading.

It is currently known that the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters. The rank was increased to 4. Aviation is preparing to fly to the scene for extinguishing.

A large-scale fire broke out at a bitumen plant in Russia: a drone attack is reported07.06.25, 17:18 • 2400 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
