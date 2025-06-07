A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

A fire broke out in a warehouse with fuels and lubricants in Pushkino, near Moscow. According to Russian Mash, gas cylinders exploded, the fire area reaches 20,000 square meters, reports UNN.

According to Mash, a building on Novaya Street caught fire. Inside there are flammable liquids in barrels, gas cylinders and pallets. The fire is spreading rapidly.

Later it became known that gas cylinders exploded in the warehouse.

The third warehouse is also under threat of fire, rescuers are trying to prevent the fire from spreading.

It is currently known that the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters. The rank was increased to 4. Aviation is preparing to fly to the scene for extinguishing.

