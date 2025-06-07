A large-scale fire broke out at a bitumen plant in Russia: a drone attack is reported

A large-scale fire occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, probably after a drone attack. Russian media claim that a bitumen plant caught fire, but some public pages report that it is the Lukoil refinery, reports UNN.

Details

The fire is being extinguished in the industrial zone of the Russian city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, bitumen tanks are burning, Russian media report.

A bitumen production unit with a total volume of 200 cubic meters is on fire, and the product has also been spilled - Russian rescuers are quoted as saying.

Russian public pages are spreading information about a possible drone attack, and also note that the Lukoil refinery was hit. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

