The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 5458 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 13741 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

12:58 PM • 23150 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 30755 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 28588 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107658 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 108278 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141892 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 93670 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 200763 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

A large-scale fire broke out at a bitumen plant in Russia: a drone attack is reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

A large-scale fire broke out in the industrial zone of the city of Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. According to Russian media, bitumen tanks are on fire. Public pages report a possible drone attack.

A large-scale fire broke out at a bitumen plant in Russia: a drone attack is reported

A large-scale fire occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, probably after a drone attack. Russian media claim that a bitumen plant caught fire, but some public pages report that it is the Lukoil refinery, reports UNN.

Details

The fire is being extinguished in the industrial zone of the Russian city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, bitumen tanks are burning, Russian media report.

A bitumen production unit with a total volume of 200 cubic meters is on fire, and the product has also been spilled 

- Russian rescuers are quoted as saying.

Russian public pages are spreading information about a possible drone attack, and also note that the Lukoil refinery was hit. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Loud explosion with a bright flash: a CHP plant caught fire in the Russian capital30.01.24, 21:11 • 26722 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
