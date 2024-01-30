Loud explosion with a bright flash: a CHP plant caught fire in the Russian capital
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Telegram channel, a transformer exploded on the territory of CHP-23, which could have been caused by a short circuit.
In Russia, a loud explosion with a bright flash occurred near a thermal power plant in the Moscow district of Golyanovo, UNN reports with reference to the Shot Telegram channel.
According to the Telegram channel, a transformer exploded on the territory of CHP-23, which could have been caused by a short circuit.
Immediately after the explosions, eyewitnesses reported a column of thick black smoke. Preliminary, there were no casualties.