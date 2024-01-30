Loud explosion with a bright flash: a CHP plant caught fire in the Russian capital

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70600 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117799 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122682 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164655 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165165 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267509 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176833 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166835 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148605 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237619 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100425 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64504 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36520 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33063 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46460 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222944 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248403 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234553 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117799 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100353 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100789 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117283 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117925 views
Loud explosion with a bright flash: a CHP plant caught fire in the Russian capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26690 views

According to the Telegram channel, a transformer exploded on the territory of CHP-23, which could have been caused by a short circuit.

In Russia, a loud explosion with a bright flash occurred near a thermal power plant in the Moscow district of Golyanovo, UNN reports with reference to the Shot Telegram channel.

According to the Telegram channel, a transformer exploded on the territory of CHP-23, which could have been caused by a short circuit.

Immediately after the explosions, eyewitnesses reported a column of thick black smoke. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
