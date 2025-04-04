MGM-140 ATACMS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but they are actually stalling. The Ukrainian army is actively destroying the enemy and adapting newcomers.
The Russians fortified the bridge in advance. Ukraine chose it as a target from 100 proposed by the United States, striking with ATACMS in August 2024, although the bridge was not destroyed.
The United States will resume supplying Ukraine with GLSDB bombs, modernized to counter Russian interference, amid the depletion of ATACMS stockpiles. The use of updated bombs is expected to resume in the coming days.
The White House is considering canceling military aid to Ukraine. ISW warns that this will strengthen Russia's position and could lead to territorial losses for Ukraine.
The policies of Trump and his entourage have become more realistic over the past two weeks. Experts expect an adequate stance on the war in Ukraine after the inauguration and continued military assistance to Ukraine.
A drone attack was recorded in the tula region of russia.
Wreckage of an ATACMS missile fell on the territory of the Bryansk Chemical Plant in Russia. The Ukrainian leadership hints at a successful attack on the aggressor's military production.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it attacked the SBU and Luch design bureau facilities in response to the attack on the Kamensky plant. However, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired at Kyiv.
Explosions were heard in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Rostov region, and enemy targets were attacked. In Berdiansk, Russian air defense failed to shoot down a target flying toward Yeysk.
The German chancellor cited Trump's criticism of Biden's decision to strike Russia to justify his refusal to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles. Trump called Biden's authorization “very stupid.
Russia is trying to freeze Ukraine in the winter and force the West to limit arms supplies. During the latest attack, Russia fired 94 missiles and 193 drones at Ukrainian infrastructure.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced a massive strike on Ukraine's energy and fuel infrastructure in response to the ATACMS attack on Taganrog. Ukrainian air defense shot down 81 of 94 missiles and 80 of 193 drones.
Russia promises to respond to Ukraine's alleged strike on the Taganrog military airfield with ATACMS missiles. peskov said that the response will be given “when and how it is deemed appropriate.
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation reported UAV attacks on several regions of Russia and Crimea. Explosions were heard in Sevastopol, which was confirmed by the city's Russian-appointed “governor.
Ukraine has struck six US ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog. According to the russian defence ministry, two missiles were shot down, the rest were deflected, and there were casualties among the personnel.
Gerasimov called Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown about the launch of a new ballistic missile. The conversation took place six days after the attack on Dnipro with the new Oreshnik missile.
Intense fighting continues on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the enemy is trying to push the Ukrainian armed forces beyond the border line. According to Reuters, Ukraine has lost more than 40% of the occupied territory in the Kursk region since the beginning of August.
The Pentagon has confirmed permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike targets in russia. The Pentagon spokesman clarified that the attacks are now concentrated in the Kursk region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed two ATACMS missile strikes on military installations in the Kursk region over the past three days. The S-400 anti-aircraft missile division and the Kursk-Vostochny airfield were attacked.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Turkish President Erdogan. They discussed the war in Ukraine and security challenges. Turkey was praised for its support of Ukraine's defense industry and diplomatic efforts.
US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby officially recognized the lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with ATACMS missiles. Biden approved Ukraine's use of these missiles for attacks in Russia, despite Moscow's threats.
ATACMS missiles attacked the Russian air defense system in the Fatez district of Kursk region, killing 4 soldiers. This is the second attack in a day - earlier, the Khalino airfield was hit.
The President of the European Parliament supported the provision of German TAURUS cruise missiles with a range of 500 km to Ukraine. Mecola emphasized the urgent need for military assistance due to the intensification of Russian attacks.
US and European officials are discussing the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine as a deterrent against Russia. The NYT notes that such a move would have serious consequences and be difficult to implement.
A Western official denies that an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched at Ukraine. The attack on Dnipro included a ballistic missile and 6 other missiles, of which 6 were shot down.
Hungary's defense minister has ordered the deployment of air defense assets in the northeastern part of the country. The decision is related to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine and the West's permission to strike Russian territory.
The French Foreign Minister called Putin's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike "just rhetoric. " The change in the doctrine occurred after Ukraine used ATACMS missiles.
Israeli ambassador Michael Brodsky announced the continuation of the embassy's work in Kyiv as usual. The United States, Italy, Spain and Greece closed their representative offices due to the threat of an air attack.
The Turkish president expressed concern about the US permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS against Russia.
The US embassy in Kiev suspended work due to the threat of a combined attack by drones and missiles. The embassies of Italy, Greece and Spain were also closed due to a possible air attack.