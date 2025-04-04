MGM-140 ATACMS

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15978 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29224 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65019 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214151 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122791 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392023 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310902 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255121 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132125 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214151 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392023 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254430 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310902 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14380 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45649 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57224 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

MGM-140 ATACMS

Syrskyi: The enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but the Russians are stalling

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but they are actually stalling. The Ukrainian army is actively destroying the enemy and adapting newcomers.

War • March 31, 10:46 AM • 44847 views

Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge with ATACMS missiles in the summer of 2024 against the position of the USA - NYT

The Russians fortified the bridge in advance. Ukraine chose it as a target from 100 proposed by the United States, striking with ATACMS in August 2024, although the bridge was not destroyed.

War • March 31, 01:13 AM • 217775 views

ATACMS replacement: The US is resuming supplies of modernized GLSDB long-range bombs to Ukraine

The United States will resume supplying Ukraine with GLSDB bombs, modernized to counter Russian interference, amid the depletion of ATACMS stockpiles. The use of updated bombs is expected to resume in the coming days.

War • March 13, 10:29 PM • 21952 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

The White House is considering canceling military aid to Ukraine. ISW warns that this will strengthen Russia's position and could lead to territorial losses for Ukraine.

War • March 2, 08:53 AM • 82963 views
Exclusive

Experts outline expectations from the US regarding the war in Ukraine after Trump's inauguration

The policies of Trump and his entourage have become more realistic over the past two weeks. Experts expect an adequate stance on the war in Ukraine after the inauguration and continued military assistance to Ukraine.

Politics • January 20, 06:40 AM • 201490 views

Explosions occurred in the aggressor's tula region

A drone attack was recorded in the tula region of russia.

News of the World • January 14, 01:13 AM • 27197 views

“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: a Russian chemical plant is probably under attack

Wreckage of an ATACMS missile fell on the territory of the Bryansk Chemical Plant in Russia. The Ukrainian leadership hints at a successful attack on the aggressor's military production.

War • January 13, 07:30 PM • 30447 views

Russian Defense Ministry comments on the strike on Kyiv: it was a “retaliatory” attack

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it attacked the SBU and Luch design bureau facilities in response to the attack on the Kamensky plant. However, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired at Kyiv.

War • December 20, 08:40 AM • 20033 views

Russian military facilities attacked in three regions at once: what is known

Explosions were heard in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Rostov region, and enemy targets were attacked. In Berdiansk, Russian air defense failed to shoot down a target flying toward Yeysk.

War • December 18, 01:51 PM • 19230 views

Scholz justifies denial of Taurus for Ukraine by Trump's statement about Biden's “stupid” authorization of strikes on Russia

The German chancellor cited Trump's criticism of Biden's decision to strike Russia to justify his refusal to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles. Trump called Biden's authorization “very stupid.

War • December 18, 08:40 AM • 17888 views

Why Russia is attacking Ukraine's energy sector: ISW's findings

Russia is trying to freeze Ukraine in the winter and force the West to limit arms supplies. During the latest attack, Russia fired 94 missiles and 193 drones at Ukrainian infrastructure.

War • December 14, 06:12 AM • 101704 views

“Response to the Taganrog attack": Russia invented a reason for new massive strikes on Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a massive strike on Ukraine's energy and fuel infrastructure in response to the ATACMS attack on Taganrog. Ukrainian air defense shot down 81 of 94 missiles and 80 of 193 drones.

War • December 13, 10:21 AM • 18350 views

The Kremlin threatens again: for Ukraine's alleged attack on Taganrog, Peskov promises a response “as deemed appropriate”

Russia promises to respond to Ukraine's alleged strike on the Taganrog military airfield with ATACMS missiles. peskov said that the response will be given “when and how it is deemed appropriate.

War • December 12, 01:12 PM • 19296 views

Large-scale drone attack: several regions of Russia and occupied Crimea are under attack

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation reported UAV attacks on several regions of Russia and Crimea. Explosions were heard in Sevastopol, which was confirmed by the city's Russian-appointed “governor.

War • December 11, 06:17 PM • 21265 views

Russian Federation says Ukraine attacked Taganrog with ATACMS missiles

Ukraine has struck six US ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog. According to the russian defence ministry, two missiles were shot down, the rest were deflected, and there were casualties among the personnel.

War • December 11, 04:13 PM • 20288 views

Gerasimov called US Army Chief Brown - NYT

Gerasimov called Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown about the launch of a new ballistic missile. The conversation took place six days after the attack on Dnipro with the new Oreshnik missile.

Politics • December 5, 02:57 AM • 88945 views

Intense fighting continues in Kursk region - Speaker of the 21st separate Mechanized Brigade

Intense fighting continues on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the enemy is trying to push the Ukrainian armed forces beyond the border line. According to Reuters, Ukraine has lost more than 40% of the occupied territory in the Kursk region since the beginning of August.

War • December 1, 08:10 AM • 19313 views

Pentagon confirms Ukraine's permission to use ATACMS missiles for strikes on russia

The Pentagon has confirmed permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike targets in russia. The Pentagon spokesman clarified that the attacks are now concentrated in the Kursk region.

News of the World • November 26, 11:42 PM • 15302 views

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized the attacks by ATACMS missiles on the Kursk region

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed two ATACMS missile strikes on military installations in the Kursk region over the past three days. The S-400 anti-aircraft missile division and the Kursk-Vostochny airfield were attacked.

War • November 26, 02:22 PM • 20548 views

Rutte and Erdogan discuss war in Ukraine and NATO 2026 summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Turkish President Erdogan. They discussed the war in Ukraine and security challenges. Turkey was praised for its support of Ukraine's defense industry and diplomatic efforts.

News of the World • November 25, 10:37 PM • 16947 views

The White House confirms Ukraine's right to use ATACMS in Russia

US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby officially recognized the lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with ATACMS missiles. Biden approved Ukraine's use of these missiles for attacks in Russia, despite Moscow's threats.

War • November 25, 06:32 PM • 38552 views

ATACMS destroyed Russian air defense system in Kursk region: there are casualties

ATACMS missiles attacked the Russian air defense system in the Fatez district of Kursk region, killing 4 soldiers. This is the second attack in a day - earlier, the Khalino airfield was hit.

War • November 25, 11:58 AM • 18254 views

MEP Mecola calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with TAURUS missiles

The President of the European Parliament supported the provision of German TAURUS cruise missiles with a range of 500 km to Ukraine. Mecola emphasized the urgent need for military assistance due to the intensification of Russian attacks.

War • November 23, 05:02 PM • 37522 views

The New York Times: Returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine is too difficult a step

US and European officials are discussing the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine as a deterrent against Russia. The NYT notes that such a move would have serious consequences and be difficult to implement.

War • November 22, 02:56 PM • 19450 views

West does not confirm Russian use of intercontinental missile in attack on Ukraine - ABC News

A Western official denies that an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched at Ukraine. The attack on Dnipro included a ballistic missile and 6 other missiles, of which 6 were shot down.

War • November 21, 11:45 AM • 17150 views

Hungary to deploy air defense systems near the border with Ukraine

Hungary's defense minister has ordered the deployment of air defense assets in the northeastern part of the country. The decision is related to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine and the West's permission to strike Russian territory.

War • November 21, 09:22 AM • 19842 views

France reacted to the change in the nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation: what the foreign minister said

The French Foreign Minister called Putin's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike "just rhetoric. " The change in the doctrine occurred after Ukraine used ATACMS missiles.

War • November 20, 11:59 AM • 21674 views

Israel will not close the embassy in Kyiv despite the threat of an attack

Israeli ambassador Michael Brodsky announced the continuation of the embassy's work in Kyiv as usual. The United States, Italy, Spain and Greece closed their representative offices due to the threat of an air attack.

War • November 20, 11:49 AM • 47359 views

Erdogan signalled that he does not support US permission for Ukraine to use missiles against Russia - Sky News

The Turkish president expressed concern about the US permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS against Russia.

War • November 20, 10:31 AM • 19292 views

US embassy in Kiev closed not because of increased Russian nuclear rhetoric - mass media

The US embassy in Kiev suspended work due to the threat of a combined attack by drones and missiles. The embassies of Italy, Greece and Spain were also closed due to a possible air attack.

War • November 20, 10:12 AM • 20700 views