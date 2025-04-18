A fight broke out in Kyiv between an employee of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and a civilian: what is known

A video is circulating online showing a fight between a serviceman of the district territorial center of recruitment and social support of the city of Kyiv and a civilian. The Kyiv Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support explained that the man behaved aggressively towards the soldier and used a gas canister against him, writes UNN.

... during the document check, this citizen behaved aggressively, refused to show his military registration documents, then took out a gas canister and used it against the serviceman of the notification group and provoked a fight - the message says.

It is reported that a task force was called to record the incident, but the citizen fled thanks to civilians who interfered with the work of police officers.

According to paragraph 6 of Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization", citizens are obliged to carry a military registration document with them and present it at the request of representatives of territorial recruitment and social support centers - reminded in the TCC and JV.

The Odesa Regional Recruitment Center (OTCC) has denied information that their employee died due to alleged drug use

They also noted that creating conflict situations with representatives of the TCC and JV, as well as the police, only plays into the hands of the Russian invaders and helps to undermine Ukraine's defense.

Defense Forces units performing combat tasks need timely replacement at positions, rotations, rest and restoration of moral, psychological and physical strength. This video is provocative and aimed at discrediting mobilization efforts, as it does not show the entire conflict - added the military.

It is also noted that the man who provoked the fight has been put on the wanted list. He will be brought to criminal responsibility for attacking a soldier and obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces.

We urge citizens to be impartial, check information for accuracy and refrain from spreading unverified, distorted and manipulative messages - called in the TCC.

Addition

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man bit a TCC employee in the leg. The incident occurred when the soldiers were trying to check his documents.

In Zhytomyr, a man who was escorted to the military medical commission used pepper spray against TCC employees and tried to escape. The video captures the moment of detention to prevent escape.