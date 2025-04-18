A fight broke out in Kyiv between an employee of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and a civilian: what is known

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 8516 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24300 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44260 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 49925 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 88934 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83405 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137679 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52568 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125576 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81288 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 8548 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60106 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123757 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 137692 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125585 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9106 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12184 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13410 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37783 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51886 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

A fight broke out in Kyiv between an employee of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and a civilian: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8978 views

A conscript in Kyiv provoked a fight with a military officer of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, using a gas canister. The offender has been declared wanted for attacking and obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fight broke out in Kyiv between an employee of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and a civilian: what is known

A video is circulating online showing a fight between a serviceman of the district territorial center of recruitment and social support of the city of Kyiv and a civilian. The Kyiv Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support explained that the man behaved aggressively towards the soldier and used a gas canister against him, writes UNN.

... during the document check, this citizen behaved aggressively, refused to show his military registration documents, then took out a gas canister and used it against the serviceman of the notification group and provoked a fight 

- the message says.

It is reported that a task force was called to record the incident, but the citizen fled thanks to civilians who interfered with the work of police officers.

According to paragraph 6 of Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization", citizens are obliged to carry a military registration document with them and present it at the request of representatives of territorial recruitment and social support centers 

- reminded in the TCC and JV.

The Odesa Regional Recruitment Center (OTCC) has denied information that their employee died due to alleged drug use09.04.25, 22:14 • 6825 views

They also noted that creating conflict situations with representatives of the TCC and JV, as well as the police, only plays into the hands of the Russian invaders and helps to undermine Ukraine's defense.

Defense Forces units performing combat tasks need timely replacement at positions, rotations, rest and restoration of moral, psychological and physical strength. This video is provocative and aimed at discrediting mobilization efforts, as it does not show the entire conflict 

- added the military.

It is also noted that the man who provoked the fight has been put on the wanted list. He will be brought to criminal responsibility for attacking a soldier and obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces.

We urge citizens to be impartial, check information for accuracy and refrain from spreading unverified, distorted and manipulative messages 

- called in the TCC.

Addition

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man bit a TCC employee in the leg. The incident occurred when the soldiers were trying to check his documents.

In Zhytomyr, a man who was escorted to the military medical commission used pepper spray against TCC employees and tried to escape. The video captures the moment of detention to prevent escape.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09