Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

For many parents, the question of their child's admission to school is not only a joyful event, but also a certain stress. In order for the process of enrolling in the 1st grade to go smoothly, it is important to know when the acceptance of documents begins and what documents need to be submitted. UNN has collected all the necessary information for parents of preschoolers.

Terms of submission of documents

Acceptance of documents for admission of children to the 1st grade for the 2025/2026 academic year starts on March 31, 2025. Parents have time to submit documents until May 31 of the same year. Also, it is important to remember that only one of the parents or a legal representative of the child can submit the documents, and this must be done in person.

List of required documents

In order to enroll a child in the 1st grade, it is necessary to submit the following documents:

Application for enrollment. Copy and original of the child's birth certificate. Excerpt about the place of residence. Medical certificate in the form № 086-1/o. Map of preventive vaccinations (form № 063/o). If available - the conclusion of the inclusive resource center (IRC). If the child has benefits - documents confirming this. Passport of one of the parents.

All documents must be submitted in an A4 file format. It is important that the presence of the child during the submission of documents is not required.

Priority enrollment

Children who:

live in the school's service area;

are siblings of children who are already studying at this school;

are children of school employees;

are graduates of the school's preschool unit (if any).

How to confirm the place of residence?

To confirm the child's place of residence in the school's service area, you can provide one of the following documents:

Passport of one of the parents. Certificate of registration of residence. Lease agreement. Extract from the State Register of Ownership of Real Estate.

How to confirm special educational needs?

For children with special educational needs, it is necessary to provide a conclusion from the inclusive resource center (IRC) on the comprehensive assessment of the child.

School service area

The territories to which schools admit students are determined by local authorities - district, city councils and councils of united territorial communities.

For more detailed information, you can contact the school where you plan to submit documents, or view the relevant section on its official website.