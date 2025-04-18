Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10077 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39557 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42221 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76015 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30478 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85591 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68478 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152740 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88799 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90758 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 60544 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 44872 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 61263 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 28087 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 49414 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50843 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76001 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85584 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152735 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107072 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14295 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15092 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29212 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28527 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40739 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47826 views

Document acceptance for the first grade will last until May 31, 2025. For enrollment, an application, a copy of the birth certificate, medical certificates and other documents are required.

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

For many parents, the question of their child's admission to school is not only a joyful event, but also a certain stress. In order for the process of enrolling in the 1st grade to go smoothly, it is important to know when the acceptance of documents begins and what documents need to be submitted. UNN has collected all the necessary information for parents of preschoolers.

Terms of submission of documents

Acceptance of documents for admission of children to the 1st grade for the 2025/2026 academic year starts on March 31, 2025. Parents have time to submit documents until May 31 of the same year. Also, it is important to remember that only one of the parents or a legal representative of the child can submit the documents, and this must be done in person.

Education of the future: more than 100 modern laboratories will be opened in Ukrainian schools - Fedorov17.04.25, 18:54 • 10438 views

List of required documents

In order to enroll a child in the 1st grade, it is necessary to submit the following documents:

  1. Application for enrollment.
    1. Copy and original of the child's birth certificate.
      1. Excerpt about the place of residence.
        1. Medical certificate in the form № 086-1/o.
          1. Map of preventive vaccinations (form № 063/o).
            1. If available - the conclusion of the inclusive resource center (IRC).
              1. If the child has benefits - documents confirming this.
                1. Passport of one of the parents.

                  All documents must be submitted in an A4 file format. It is important that the presence of the child during the submission of documents is not required.

                  The duration of the school holidays is determined independently, some will continue their studies in June - CCD15.04.25, 12:50 • 5004 views

                  Priority enrollment

                  Children who:

                  • live in the school's service area;
                    • are siblings of children who are already studying at this school;
                      • are children of school employees;
                        • are graduates of the school's preschool unit (if any).

                          How to confirm the place of residence?

                          To confirm the child's place of residence in the school's service area, you can provide one of the following documents:

                          1. Passport of one of the parents.
                            1. Certificate of registration of residence.
                              1. Lease agreement.
                                1. Extract from the State Register of Ownership of Real Estate.

                                  Return of the External Independent Evaluation is not yet possible: the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment explained why11.04.25, 14:47 • 8086 views

                                  How to confirm special educational needs?

                                  For children with special educational needs, it is necessary to provide a conclusion from the inclusive resource center (IRC) on the comprehensive assessment of the child.

                                  School service area

                                  The territories to which schools admit students are determined by local authorities - district, city councils and councils of united territorial communities.

                                  For more detailed information, you can contact the school where you plan to submit documents, or view the relevant section on its official website.

                                  Alina Volianska

                                  Alina Volianska

                                  PublicationsEducation
                                  Mikhail Fedorov
                                  Ukraine
                                  Brent
                                  $67.65
                                  Bitcoin
                                  $84,520.30
                                  S&P 500
                                  $5,302.78
                                  Tesla
                                  $239.97
                                  Газ TTF
                                  $35.66
                                  Золото
                                  $3,341.30
                                  Ethereum
                                  $1,585.15