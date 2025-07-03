Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted

English "Liverpool" confirmed the death of its winger Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva in a car accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's statement.

Football club "Liverpool" is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Diogo Jota. The club was informed that the 28-year-old footballer died as a result of a road accident in Spain along with his brother André. - the club's statement reads.

The club emphasized that they would not provide any comments for now and asked to respect the privacy of Diogo and André's family, friends, teammates, and club staff, who are trying to come to terms with the incredible loss.

We will continue to provide them with our full support. - added the club.

Addition

Earlier, UNN, citing media reports, reported that the famous Portuguese footballer, forward and midfielder of the English club "Liverpool" and the Portuguese national team Diogo Jota died in a car accident in Spain.

According to media reports, the accident occurred in the province of Zamora, on the A-65 highway. The footballer was on vacation, as "Liverpool" did not participate in the Club World Cup. The car, which also carried the Portuguese's younger brother, 25-year-old Penafiel footballer André Silva, went off the road, causing a fire.

This happened at approximately 01:30 AM local time. According to witnesses who called 112, the car was engulfed in flames, which also spread to the surrounding vegetation.

According to the BBC, the cause of the accident was a punctured tire on the Portuguese's Lamborghini as he was overtaking another car.

Civil Guard traffic police, the Zamora provincial council fire brigade, and the Emergency Coordination Center with health emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident. An emergency medical unit and primary care medical personnel from the Mombuey medical center were dispatched, but they could only confirm the death of the two footballers.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

How the football community reacts

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro reacted to the footballer's death, writing on X that the news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who glorified the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.

I extend my deepest condolences to the family. This is a sad day for football, for national and international sports. - wrote the prime minister.

The Portuguese Football Federation also reacted: "The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and André Silva this morning in Spain. Diogo Jota was not just a fantastic player who played almost 50 matches for the national team, he was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, a person with an infectious cheerfulness and a benchmark in his own community."

Al-Nassr forward and Jota's Portugal national team teammate Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram that "this is hard to comprehend."

This makes no sense. We were just together on the national team, you just got married. To your family, wife, and children, I express my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you. - wrote Ronaldo.

Ukraine national team midfielder and London "Arsenal" player Oleksandr Zinchenko reposted a publication from the English Premier League page in his stories, concisely signing it: "R.I.P."

Kyiv "Dynamo" emphasized that this is a huge tragedy and loss for all modern football.

FC "Dynamo" Kyiv received the news of the death of "Liverpool" and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota in a car accident with deep sorrow and grief. This is a huge tragedy and loss for all modern football. We express our deep and sincere condolences to the footballer's family, loved ones, and everyone who knew him. May his bright memory live in the hearts of everyone who valued, respected, and admired his game. - stated "Dynamo".

Everyone in the Premier League is shocked and devastated by the news of the tragic death of Diogo Jota and his brother André. We extend our sincerest condolences to Diogo's family, his friends, Liverpool Football Club, and all their supporters during this mournful time. Football has lost a champion who will be eternally missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club. - stated the APL.

For reference

Diogo Jota was born on December 4, 1996, in Portugal. He is a product of Portuguese "Paços de Ferreira", from where he moved to Madrid "Atlético" in 2016. In 2018, he moved to English "Wolverhampton", and in 2020, "Liverpool" acquired the winger for 44 million euros.

During his professional career, Jota won the English League Cup twice, the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, and also became the English champion with "Liverpool" this season. In total, Jota played 182 matches for "Liverpool", scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists.

For the Portuguese national team, in which he played 49 matches and scored 14 goals, he became a two-time winner of the Nations League, including this season.

Portugal Defeated Spain in the Nations League Final on Penalties

It should be noted that on June 22 of this year, the footballer married Rute Cardoso. The footballer is survived by three children.