Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 4433 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 18378 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 30667 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 71190 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 45188 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 46396 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 37979 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 28759 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49984 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 177507 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
42%
752mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threatJuly 3, 05:52 AM • 61535 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 16350 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan09:55 AM • 39393 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 36395 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 11145 views
Publications
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted01:08 PM • 1516 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations12:45 PM • 8948 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 12698 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 38117 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 71190 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 17565 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 47028 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 55149 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 62239 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 116871 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1149 views

Football club "Liverpool" confirmed the death of its winger Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva as a result of a car accident in Spain. The accident occurred due to a punctured tire on a Lamborghini, which led to a fire.

Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted

English "Liverpool" confirmed the death of its winger Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva in a car accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's statement.

Football club "Liverpool" is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Diogo Jota. The club was informed that the 28-year-old footballer died as a result of a road accident in Spain along with his brother André.

- the club's statement reads.

The club emphasized that they would not provide any comments for now and asked to respect the privacy of Diogo and André's family, friends, teammates, and club staff, who are trying to come to terms with the incredible loss.

We will continue to provide them with our full support.

- added the club.

Addition

Earlier, UNN, citing media reports, reported that the famous Portuguese footballer, forward and midfielder of the English club "Liverpool" and the Portuguese national team Diogo Jota died in a car accident in Spain.

According to media reports, the accident occurred in the province of Zamora, on the A-65 highway. The footballer was on vacation, as "Liverpool" did not participate in the Club World Cup. The car, which also carried the Portuguese's younger brother, 25-year-old Penafiel footballer André Silva, went off the road, causing a fire.

This happened at approximately 01:30 AM local time. According to witnesses who called 112, the car was engulfed in flames, which also spread to the surrounding vegetation.

According to the BBC, the cause of the accident was a punctured tire on the Portuguese's Lamborghini as he was overtaking another car.

Civil Guard traffic police, the Zamora provincial council fire brigade, and the Emergency Coordination Center with health emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident. An emergency medical unit and primary care medical personnel from the Mombuey medical center were dispatched, but they could only confirm the death of the two footballers.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain03.07.25, 11:29 • 958 views

How the football community reacts

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro reacted to the footballer's death, writing on X that the news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who glorified the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.

I extend my deepest condolences to the family. This is a sad day for football, for national and international sports.

- wrote the prime minister.

The Portuguese Football Federation also reacted: "The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and André Silva this morning in Spain. Diogo Jota was not just a fantastic player who played almost 50 matches for the national team, he was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, a person with an infectious cheerfulness and a benchmark in his own community."

Al-Nassr forward and Jota's Portugal national team teammate Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram that "this is hard to comprehend."

This makes no sense. We were just together on the national team, you just got married. To your family, wife, and children, I express my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.

- wrote Ronaldo.

Ukraine national team midfielder and London "Arsenal" player Oleksandr Zinchenko reposted a publication from the English Premier League page in his stories, concisely signing it: "R.I.P."

Kyiv "Dynamo" emphasized that this is a huge tragedy and loss for all modern football.

FC "Dynamo" Kyiv received the news of the death of "Liverpool" and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota in a car accident with deep sorrow and grief. This is a huge tragedy and loss for all modern football. We express our deep and sincere condolences to the footballer's family, loved ones, and everyone who knew him. May his bright memory live in the hearts of everyone who valued, respected, and admired his game.

- stated "Dynamo".

Everyone in the Premier League is shocked and devastated by the news of the tragic death of Diogo Jota and his brother André. We extend our sincerest condolences to Diogo's family, his friends, Liverpool Football Club, and all their supporters during this mournful time. Football has lost a champion who will be eternally missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.

- stated the APL.

For reference

Diogo Jota was born on December 4, 1996, in Portugal. He is a product of Portuguese "Paços de Ferreira", from where he moved to Madrid "Atlético" in 2016. In 2018, he moved to English "Wolverhampton", and in 2020, "Liverpool" acquired the winger for 44 million euros.

During his professional career, Jota won the English League Cup twice, the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, and also became the English champion with "Liverpool" this season. In total, Jota played 182 matches for "Liverpool", scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists.

For the Portuguese national team, in which he played 49 matches and scored 14 goals, he became a two-time winner of the Nations League, including this season.

Portugal Defeated Spain in the Nations League Final on Penalties09.06.25, 09:32 • 3138 views

It should be noted that on June 22 of this year, the footballer married Rute Cardoso. The footballer is survived by three children.

22.06.2025. Forever.

- the footballer wrote then under a post on Instagram.
Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPublications
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Cristiano Ronaldo
Spain
Portugal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9