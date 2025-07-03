$41.810.01
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Exclusives
Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

Kyiv

Famous Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, a Liverpool forward, died in a car crash in Spain at the age of 28. His brother André Jota also died in the accident.

Famous Portuguese footballer, forward and midfielder for the English club "Liverpool" and the Portuguese national team, Diogo Jota, has died in a car accident in Spain. He was 28 years old, reports UNN with reference to Marca.

Details

It is also reported that in the road accident, which occurred in the Spanish province of Zamora, in addition to the footballer, his brother, André Jota, also died. He played for the Portuguese club "Penafiel".

Addition

The Portuguese national team forward played for Liverpool Football Club since 2020. He was a champion of the Premier League, the FA Cup, and twice the English League Cup. He played 182 matches for the English top club, scoring 65 goals.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Italy, a 21-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Karina Ryzhkova, died in a car accident. In addition to her, her fiancé, 22-year-old Luigi Perruccio, and a friend of the couple, 21-year-old Sara Capilunga, also died.

