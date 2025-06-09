Portugal Defeated Spain in the Nations League Final on Penalties

The Nations League final between Portugal and Spain ended in a 2-2 draw. Subsequently, both teams spared no effort in extra time. Finally, a penalty shootout decided the fate of the match.

Details

The two teams announced themselves in an attacking game with quick ball movement.

After a great confusion in the penalty area, Spain took the lead thanks to a goal by Martin Zubimendi in the 21st minute. But immediately Portugal responded by intensifying the pressure. In the 26th minute, Nuno Mendes equalized: the left defender did not hesitate to complete the attack, hitting the far post - Unai Simon had no chance.

It seemed that the first half would end in a draw. But in the last minutes of the first half, Spain regained the ball in the center of the field, then it seemed that Bernardo Silva was fouled, but the referee decided otherwise, allowed the game to continue. In the end, it turned out to be a goal - Pedri invented a pass to Oyarsabal, and he secured the advantage for the Spaniards.

The second half continued with a fast and intense game. Roberto Martinez decided to introduce Ruben Neves in the position of defensive midfielder. In the 61st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo equalized. It seemed that Portugal would thus retreat. But it turned out the opposite. In the 61st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo equalized, scoring a goal two steps from the goal. In the 90th minute, an absolute and objectively fair draw was recorded.

Extra time showed that the two teams, if tired, did not give up, but this did not bring any changes in the score. Therefore, a penalty shootout proved necessary.

The first seven balls hit the net before Alvaro Morata failed to "break through" Diogo Costa, allowing Ruben Neves to score the decisive penalty.

So Portugal wins! The "Selecao" managed to defeat Spain, winning the Nations League for the second time.

Key statistics

Spain competed in a record third consecutive decisive match.

Spain scored 25 goals in ten Nations League 2024/25 matches, the most of any team in a single edition of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player over 40 to play and score in a final. The oldest player to previously play in a final was Luka Modric (37 years 282 days against Spain in 2023).

Yeremi Pino, Mikel Merino and Unai Simon all played for Spain in the final of the last three Nations League tournaments (2021, 2023, 2025).

Bernardo Silva has equaled Gianluigi Donnarumma for the most appearances in Nations League history.

Mikel Oyarsabal scored in the 2021 and 2025 Nations League finals, as well as in the winning Euro 2024 match.

