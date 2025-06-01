PSG defeated Inter with a historic score and won the Champions League for the first time in history

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter Milan in the final match of the UEFA Champions League. The match ended with a score of 5:0. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of European football.

Details

Predictions regarding the final scenario were different. But many predicted a difficult, viscous positional game with few moments, especially goals. But the final, as often happens, began to develop despite the predictions. At least PSG did not waste time on reconnaissance.

PSG actively started the match, actually squeezing the opponent on their half of the field. The pressure from the Parisians turned into a result as early as the 12th minute – Vitinha gave an incredible splitting pass to Desire Doue, who found the unmarked Hakimi in the penalty area. The Moroccan had no problem sending the ball into the empty net (1:0)

Just 8 minutes later, Doue doubled the Parisians' advantage, the 19-year-old Frenchman broke into the penalty area and shot at the goal, the ball from Dimarco's foot disoriented Sommer and flew into the net (2:0).

In general, the first half was played in one goal. "Inter" created only one dangerous moment in all that time – and that was from a set piece. The Parisians were stronger in all components: faster, more accurate and more powerful.

Doue did not stop in the second half and scored a double. The striker responded to Vitinha's pass, overtook Bastoni and beat Sommer with a shot into the near corner (3:0).

Later, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia used a one-on-one with the goalkeeper after a pass from Ousmane Dembele (4:0). The final score in the game was set by another 19-year-old player - Senni Mayulu (5:0)

For PSG, this is the first Champions League title in history. Before that, the Parisians played in the final only once – in 2020 (defeat against Bayern 0:1).

