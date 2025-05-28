"Dynamo" signed a new contract with extreme defender Karavaev

$41.680.11
47.310.02
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
12:43 PM • 10883 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24368 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30264 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

09:43 AM • 49084 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

May 28, 07:55 AM • 114970 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

May 28, 06:00 AM • 60000 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 117899 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171204 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 113143 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 107941 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 4534 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 117870 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133159 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138724 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171185 views
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6596 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57130 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42579 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48052 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116178 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

"Dynamo" signed a new contract with extreme defender Karavaev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Oleksandr Karavaev, the extreme defender of "Dynamo", has signed a new contract with the club for one year with the possibility of extension. In the current season, he scored 5 goals in 29 matches.

"Dynamo" signed a new contract with extreme defender Karavaev

Dynamo's extreme defender Oleksandr Karavaev has signed a new contract with the White-Blues. The new agreement is for another year with the possibility of extending it for another year. This was reported by Dynamo's press service, reports UNN.

Details

Football club "Dynamo" and Oleksandr Karavaev agreed to extend the contract for one season with the option of extending it for another year

- the message says.

Supplement

In the current season, Karavaev played 17 matches for Dynamo in the UPL, 3 matches in the Ukrainian Cup and 9 matches in European Cups, in which he scored 5 goals.

Karavaev made his debut for Dynamo, where he moved for 2.5 million euros from Luhansk Zorya, in 2019 in the Ukrainian Super Cup match against Donetsk Shakhtar, a graduate of which is the defender. Dynamo won that match (2:1), and Karavaev won the first trophy in his career. In total, as part of the White-Blues, Karavaev has already become the champion of Ukraine twice, won the Ukrainian Cup twice and the Ukrainian Super Cup twice.

There were rumors in the network that the Dynamo management did not plan to extend the contract with Karavaev, and the player himself could allegedly move to Shakhtar as a free agent.

It should be noted that it was Karavaev's missed penalty against Shakhtar in the final of the Ukrainian Cup that brought the trophy to the Miners.

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout 14.05.25, 21:32 • 184435 views

Let us remind you

Kyiv Dynamo winger Andriy Yarmolenko extended his contract with the White-Blues for another year - until June 30, 2026.

Football club "Dynamo" has signed a new contract with 19-year-old forward Matviy Ponomarenko.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
Brent
$64.36
Bitcoin
$108,104.80
S&P 500
$5,919.33
Tesla
$361.21
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,330.95
Ethereum
$2,657.25