"Dynamo" signed a new contract with extreme defender Karavaev

Dynamo's extreme defender Oleksandr Karavaev has signed a new contract with the White-Blues. The new agreement is for another year with the possibility of extending it for another year. This was reported by Dynamo's press service, reports UNN.

Details

Football club "Dynamo" and Oleksandr Karavaev agreed to extend the contract for one season with the option of extending it for another year - the message says.

Supplement

In the current season, Karavaev played 17 matches for Dynamo in the UPL, 3 matches in the Ukrainian Cup and 9 matches in European Cups, in which he scored 5 goals.

Karavaev made his debut for Dynamo, where he moved for 2.5 million euros from Luhansk Zorya, in 2019 in the Ukrainian Super Cup match against Donetsk Shakhtar, a graduate of which is the defender. Dynamo won that match (2:1), and Karavaev won the first trophy in his career. In total, as part of the White-Blues, Karavaev has already become the champion of Ukraine twice, won the Ukrainian Cup twice and the Ukrainian Super Cup twice.

There were rumors in the network that the Dynamo management did not plan to extend the contract with Karavaev, and the player himself could allegedly move to Shakhtar as a free agent.

It should be noted that it was Karavaev's missed penalty against Shakhtar in the final of the Ukrainian Cup that brought the trophy to the Miners.

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Let us remind you

Kyiv Dynamo winger Andriy Yarmolenko extended his contract with the White-Blues for another year - until June 30, 2026.

Football club "Dynamo" has signed a new contract with 19-year-old forward Matviy Ponomarenko.