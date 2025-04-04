UEFA Champions League

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5272 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13014 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54986 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196942 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113855 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375992 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300764 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212333 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243435 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254731 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117356 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196987 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376038 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247273 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300791 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10189 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34457 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62834 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48904 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119239 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

UEFA Champions League

European association football tournament
News by theme

UEFA opens case against four Real Madrid stars for indecent behavior

UEFA has opened a case against four Real Madrid players for their improper conduct during the Champions League match against Atletico. Rudiger's gestures and Mbappe's actions are being considered.

Sports • March 27, 06:59 PM • 28307 views

“One of the worst penalty shooters": Atalanta coach criticizes the hero of the 2024 Europa League final

Gasperini criticized Lukman for a missed penalty in the match against Brugge, which led to the Champions League exit. The player reacted emotionally to the coach's criticism on social media.

Sports • February 19, 03:34 PM • 28249 views

For the first time in 88 years: more than 57 thousand spectators came to the match of Shakhtar against Bayern Munich

Shakhtar's match against Bayern Munich at Arena AufSchalke was attended by 57,079 spectators. This is the largest number of fans at the home game of the Donetsk club in its entire history.

Sports • December 11, 08:36 AM • 14909 views

Shakhtar lost outnumbered to PSV in the Champions League

Shakhtar led 2-0 after goals from Sikan and Zubkov, but PSV scored three times after Pedrinho was sent off in the 69th minute. The match ended with the defeat of the Ukrainians with a score of 3:2.

Society • November 28, 03:56 AM • 19942 views

It's official: Artem Dovbyk is a player of Roma

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.

Sports • August 2, 05:32 PM • 22914 views

Dynamo players beat Partizan to reach the third round of the Champions League qualifiers

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Partizan 3-0 in the return leg to advance to the third round of the Champions League qualifiers. The overall score of the two-match match was 9:2 in favor of the Ukrainian club.

Sports • July 31, 09:04 PM • 25199 views

“Dynamo vs Partizan: announcement of the return match of the Champions League qualifiers, where to watch the game, bookmakers' favorite

Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.

Sports • July 31, 06:30 AM • 14648 views

“Dynamo defeated Serbian club Partizan in the Champions League qualifiers

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Serbian Partizan 6-2 in the first match of the second round of the Champions League qualifiers. Goals were scored by Shaparenko, Brazhko, Karavayev, Kabaev, Popov, and Pikhalenok.

Sports • July 23, 08:06 PM • 18922 views