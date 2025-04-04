UEFA Champions League

UEFA has opened a case against four Real Madrid players for their improper conduct during the Champions League match against
Atletico. Rudiger's gestures and Mbappe's actions are being considered.
Gasperini criticized Lukman for a missed penalty in the match against Brugge, which led to the Champions League exit. The player
reacted emotionally to the coach's criticism on social media.
Shakhtar's match against Bayern Munich at Arena AufSchalke was attended by 57,079 spectators. This is the largest number of fans
at the home game of the Donetsk club in its entire history.
Shakhtar led 2-0 after goals from Sikan and Zubkov, but PSV scored three times after Pedrinho was sent off in the 69th minute. The
match ended with the defeat of the Ukrainians with a score of 3:2.
Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La
Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.
Dynamo Kyiv defeated Partizan 3-0 in the return leg to advance to the third round of the Champions League qualifiers. The overall
score of the two-match match was 9:2 in favor of the Ukrainian club.
Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in
Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.
Dynamo Kyiv defeated Serbian Partizan 6-2 in the first match of the second round of the Champions League qualifiers. Goals were
scored by Shaparenko, Brazhko, Karavayev, Kabaev, Popov, and Pikhalenok.