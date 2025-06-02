$41.530.00
47.070.27
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Clashes During PSG Victory Celebrations in France: Two Dead, 500 Arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

In France, two people died and 192 were injured during the celebration of PSG's victory in the Champions League. Police arrested over 500 people due to clashes and riots.

Clashes During PSG Victory Celebrations in France: Two Dead, 500 Arrested

More than 500 people were arrested by police as a result of clashes during the Champions League final celebrations in France, where PSG defeated Inter with a historic score. Two people died and 192 were injured, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday evening, wild celebrations broke out throughout Paris and beyond after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Italian rivals Inter and won the Champions League for the first time.

According to a preliminary estimate by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of 559 people were arrested, including 491 in Paris. This resulted in the detention of 320 people, 254 of whom were in Paris.

A young man in his twenties died in a road collision with another vehicle. Meanwhile, in the southwestern city of Dax, a 17-year-old teenager died of stab wounds, French media reported.

A judicial investigation will determine whether this (fatal accident in Paris) can be linked to the celebrations. At this stage, it seems to be related to the celebrations.

- police said.

Bus stops were smashed on the Champs-Élysées, filled with boutiques. And shells were thrown at police fighting the riots. Security forces used tear gas and water cannons to push back the crowd as thousands of supporters flocked to the square.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported hundreds of fires, including more than 200 vehicles burned. About 22 security personnel and seven firefighters were injured.

Let us remind you

Paris Saint-Germain beat Milan's Inter in the final match of the UEFA Champions League. The match ended with a score of 5:0.

Liliia Naboka

