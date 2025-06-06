Italian “Roma” announced the appointment of Gasperini as the new coach: Should Dovbyk prepare to leave?

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 1506 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 19167 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
03:42 PM • 29946 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 81862 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 76701 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 130360 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 165168 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120022 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101048 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92350 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.9m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

June 6, 09:26 AM • 46528 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 89427 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

June 6, 11:38 AM • 53301 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 111773 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 76871 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 36059 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 37952 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 77595 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 81862 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 112481 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 19167 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 89925 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 142398 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 104854 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 145717 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Italian “Roma” announced the appointment of Gasperini as the new coach: Should Dovbyk prepare to leave?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Gian Piero Gasperini has become the new coach of "Roma". According to media reports, Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk is not in Gasperini's plans, and the club is considering selling the player to reduce costs.

Italian “Roma” announced the appointment of Gasperini as the new coach: Should Dovbyk prepare to leave?

Roma, for which Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk plays, has announced the appointment of former Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini as the new head coach of the club. According to media reports, Gasperini is not counting on Dovbyk. This is stated in a statement by the club, reports UNN.

"Roma" announces the appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as the new head coach of the club. Gasperini's career is defined by creative tactics, a commitment to hard work and exceptional player development. Both the owners and Claudio Ranieri believe that Gasperini is the right person for this mission. Welcome to the club, Mister 

- the club said in a statement.

Addition

Claudio Ranieri took over Roma in November last year. At that time, Roma was in crisis and was only in 12th place in the championship. Ranieri's agreement with Roma was until the end of the 2024/25 season. It stipulated that Claudio would then move to the position of Chief Executive Officer, where he would advise the owner on all sports matters at the club, as well as assist in the search for a new head coach.

Roma finished the current championship in 5th place, losing only one point to Juventus, which would have given them the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

For the last 9 years, Gasperini coached Italian Atalanta, with whom he won the Europa League trophy in the 2023/2024 season, defeating German Bayer 04 in the final. In the current campaign, Atalanta won bronze medals in Serie A. Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Roma's contract with Gasperini is for 3 years.

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/2522.05.25, 00:00 • 3236 views

Journalist of La Gazzetta dello Sport Andrea Pugliese previously stated that Ukrainian Roma forward Artem Dovbyk is not in Gasperini's plans.

The Friedkins explained Gasperini's budget situation, and the situation they are considering is: reducing labor costs and the budget deficit. This means: sell many or remove high salaries. Gasperini does not want Paredes, Pellegrini and Dovbyk. It is easier to part with Paredes, and at least 30 million euros must be collected from the transfer of the Ukrainian 

- said the journalist.

Let us remind you

The head coach of Milan's Inter, Simone Inzaghi, is leaving his post as the team's head coach. The Italian may head the Saudi Al-Hilal, and the main candidates for the position of coach of the Nerazzurri are Cesc Fabregas and Roberto de Zerbi.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Champions League
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9