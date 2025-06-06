Italian “Roma” announced the appointment of Gasperini as the new coach: Should Dovbyk prepare to leave?

Roma, for which Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk plays, has announced the appointment of former Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini as the new head coach of the club. According to media reports, Gasperini is not counting on Dovbyk. This is stated in a statement by the club, reports UNN.

"Roma" announces the appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as the new head coach of the club. Gasperini's career is defined by creative tactics, a commitment to hard work and exceptional player development. Both the owners and Claudio Ranieri believe that Gasperini is the right person for this mission. Welcome to the club, Mister - the club said in a statement.

Claudio Ranieri took over Roma in November last year. At that time, Roma was in crisis and was only in 12th place in the championship. Ranieri's agreement with Roma was until the end of the 2024/25 season. It stipulated that Claudio would then move to the position of Chief Executive Officer, where he would advise the owner on all sports matters at the club, as well as assist in the search for a new head coach.

Roma finished the current championship in 5th place, losing only one point to Juventus, which would have given them the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

For the last 9 years, Gasperini coached Italian Atalanta, with whom he won the Europa League trophy in the 2023/2024 season, defeating German Bayer 04 in the final. In the current campaign, Atalanta won bronze medals in Serie A. Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Roma's contract with Gasperini is for 3 years.

Journalist of La Gazzetta dello Sport Andrea Pugliese previously stated that Ukrainian Roma forward Artem Dovbyk is not in Gasperini's plans.

The Friedkins explained Gasperini's budget situation, and the situation they are considering is: reducing labor costs and the budget deficit. This means: sell many or remove high salaries. Gasperini does not want Paredes, Pellegrini and Dovbyk. It is easier to part with Paredes, and at least 30 million euros must be collected from the transfer of the Ukrainian - said the journalist.

