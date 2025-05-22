"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/25

$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
May 21, 11:37 AM

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

May 21, 09:43 AM

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

May 21, 09:21 AM

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

May 21, 06:00 AM

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

In the final match of the UEFA Europa League, "Tottenham" defeated "Manchester United" with a score of 1:0. Thanks to the victory, "Tottenham" got the opportunity to perform in the Champions League.

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/25

English "Tottenham" became the winner of the UEFA Europa League football season 2024/25. In the final match, the Londoners defeated another club from England, "Manchester United" (MU).

Details

For teams that have frankly failed in the current performance in the English Premier League, this final was the last chance to "pull" the season. So both teams were extremely careful - the first half was played in an equal game.

However, in the 42nd minute, Tottenham midfielder Brennan Johnson managed to push the ball into the MU net in an incredible struggle - 1:0.

After the break, the situation on the field changed little - there were really few dangerous moments and a fight on every piece of the field. In such a game, the "spurs" managed to keep the minimal, but such a coveted victory.

We will add that thanks to this victory, "Tottenham" not only won the trophy, but also, according to the UEFA regulations, got the opportunity to play in the most prestigious European club tournament - the Champions League - next season.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the match, bookmakers gave a slight advantage to "Manchester United". You could bet on the victory of the "Red Devils" in regular time with a coefficient of - 2.5, on the victory of "Tottenham" in regular time - 2.9. The fact that "Tottenham" will win the Europa League is 2.1, and that MU will take the trophy - 1.8.

