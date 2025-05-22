"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/25
Kyiv • UNN
In the final match of the UEFA Europa League, "Tottenham" defeated "Manchester United" with a score of 1:0. Thanks to the victory, "Tottenham" got the opportunity to perform in the Champions League.
English "Tottenham" became the winner of the UEFA Europa League football season 2024/25. In the final match, the Londoners defeated another club from England, "Manchester United" (MU). This is reported by UNN.
Details
For teams that have frankly failed in the current performance in the English Premier League, this final was the last chance to "pull" the season. So both teams were extremely careful - the first half was played in an equal game.
However, in the 42nd minute, Tottenham midfielder Brennan Johnson managed to push the ball into the MU net in an incredible struggle - 1:0.
Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club18.05.25, 17:58 • 74199 views
After the break, the situation on the field changed little - there were really few dangerous moments and a fight on every piece of the field. In such a game, the "spurs" managed to keep the minimal, but such a coveted victory.
We will add that thanks to this victory, "Tottenham" not only won the trophy, but also, according to the UEFA regulations, got the opportunity to play in the most prestigious European club tournament - the Champions League - next season.
Let us remind you
On the eve of the match, bookmakers gave a slight advantage to "Manchester United". You could bet on the victory of the "Red Devils" in regular time with a coefficient of - 2.5, on the victory of "Tottenham" in regular time - 2.9. The fact that "Tottenham" will win the Europa League is 2.1, and that MU will take the trophy - 1.8.
Barcelona became the champion of Spain in football for the 28th time16.05.25, 08:33 • 2974 views