Barcelona became the champion of Spain in football for the 28th time

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM • 17455 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 75902 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 137897 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 92391 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 127133 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 126408 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 171604 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 150590 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340578 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105146 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
92%
748mm
Popular news

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 38467 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

01:06 AM • 27230 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

01:45 AM • 25097 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 46476 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 61130 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 137806 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 155999 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 220821 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 286255 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340538 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 43523 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 82227 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 111649 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 145585 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 93900 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Barcelona became the champion of Spain in football for the 28th time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

FC Barcelona has become the champion of La Liga, winning its 28th title after defeating Espanyol. This happened 272 days after the start of the 2024/25 season.

Barcelona became the champion of Spain in football for the 28th time
https://www.fcbarcelona.com

FC Barcelona won its 28th Spanish La Liga title after an impressive season, UNN writes, citing a statement from the club.

Details

The journey began back on August 15 in the 2024/25 league. 272 days later, the La Liga title has a winner: Hansi Flick's Barca team.

The Blaugranas won their 28th league title after beating Espanyol on Thursday, "well deserved after a season with great character and a dashing attacking style of football that has aroused admiration for football around the world", the club notes.

"Now the La Liga crown can be added to the Spanish Super Cup and the Spanish Cup to complete a unique domestic hat-trick," the club said.

"Bayern" became the champion of Germany in football for the 34th time05.05.2025, 09:43 • 5657 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Spain
Brent
$64.55
Bitcoin
$103,899.60
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.35
Золото
$3,221.75
Ethereum
$2,594.75