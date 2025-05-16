Barcelona became the champion of Spain in football for the 28th time

FC Barcelona won its 28th Spanish La Liga title after an impressive season, UNN writes, citing a statement from the club.

Details

The journey began back on August 15 in the 2024/25 league. 272 days later, the La Liga title has a winner: Hansi Flick's Barca team.

The Blaugranas won their 28th league title after beating Espanyol on Thursday, "well deserved after a season with great character and a dashing attacking style of football that has aroused admiration for football around the world", the club notes.

"Now the La Liga crown can be added to the Spanish Super Cup and the Spanish Cup to complete a unique domestic hat-trick," the club said.

