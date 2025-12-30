Approaches to Pokrovsk are under the control of Ukrainian drones - "East" troop grouping

The Defense Forces control the north of Pokrovsk, block the movement of the enemy in the central part of the city, all approaches to the city are under the control of Ukrainian drones, reported the "East" troop grouping in a summary on December 30, writes UNN.

Pokrovsk

"Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, our soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance," the summary says.

As indicated, search and assault operations are underway, and the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas.

"All approaches to the city are under the control of Ukrainian drones. Also, a significant number of forces and means, units of unmanned forces, and drone brigades and regiments are concentrated near the city, which are defending there," emphasized the "East" troop grouping.

Myrnohrad

"In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. To deter the enemy, the city's defense has been reinforced with additional forces and means," the "East" troop grouping indicated.

As noted, logistics remain complicated. "To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad," the summary says.

"Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. The enemy is suffering significant losses," the report says.

Yesterday, in the Pokrovsk direction, as indicated, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 130 occupiers, 70 of them irrevocably. 11 units of automotive equipment, four UAV control antennas were destroyed. In addition, a tank, three units of automotive equipment, four UAV control points, and 14 shelters for personnel were hit.

