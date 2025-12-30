$42.060.13
04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
01:10 AM
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

151 battle on the front: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions are the hottest - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Over the past day, 151 battles took place on the front, with the most active clashes recorded in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy launched 47 air strikes, dropping 129 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 3651 shelling attacks.

151 battle on the front: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions are the hottest - General Staff map

151 battle took place on the front line last day, the hottest - in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on December 30, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 47 air strikes, dropping 129 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3651 shellings, including 62 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5287 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit the areas of Bezryk, Sumy region; Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, Donetsk region; Barvinivka, Nove Pole, Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place last day, and the enemy also carried out 83 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks near Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipky and towards the settlements of Izbytske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlement of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Zarichne and towards Yampil.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the Drohnivka area.

No offensive actions by the invading forces were noted in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka and towards Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Tovste, Oleksandrograf, Verbove and Rybne during the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place - the enemy tried to advance near Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried to advance twice, but were repelled.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine30.12.25, 07:09 • 1338 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk