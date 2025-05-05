"Bayern" became the champion of Germany in football for the 34th time

Munich's FC Bayern has once again become the champion of Germany, the club announced on May 4, writes UNN.

FC Bayern has once again become the champion of Germany. After an exciting 3-3 draw on Saturday with RB Leipzig and Bayer's 2-2 draw with Leverkusen with Freiburg on Sunday, this means that the Bavarians can no longer catch up at the top of the Bundesliga with two games to go - the club said.

This is the 34th time the club has become the champion of Germany.

"And this is just a reward for a great campaign in the Bundesliga," the club noted.

According to Reuters, Bayern's game is also memorable because England striker Harry Kane finally ended his long career without trophies on Sunday, securing the Bundesliga title with the Munich club in his second season at the club. The England captain, who two weeks ago broke the league record by scoring his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern, also looks set to become the first player in Bundesliga history to be named top scorer in his first two seasons, the newspaper notes.

Liverpool fans' celebrations caused earth tremor - BBC