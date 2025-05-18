$41.470.00
Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club
02:58 PM • 6484 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 18305 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 27637 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 34691 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 38977 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 145428 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 92962 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 93901 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 372333 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 301507 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6418 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" prematurely won the championship of Ukraine, drawing with "Chornomorets". For Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, this is the first championship title as a coach.

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, one round before the finish, secured the gold medals of the champions of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to FC "Dynamo".

Having played a draw with Odesa "Chornomorets" (1:1) in the 29th round of the domestic Premier League, Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, one round before the finish, became unattainable for pursuers and secured the gold medals of the champions of Ukraine 

- the message says.

Details

According to FC, this championship title became the 30th for the team in the history of its existence. 13 times "white and blue" became the best team of the Soviet Union, another 17 times - already independent Ukraine. It is noteworthy that in both indicators, Dynamo players are record holders - none of the competitors have as many championships as Kyivans won, neither in the USSR nor in Ukraine. Given their achievement, now "Dynamo" has the legal right to add a third star to its emblem.

At the same time, "Dynamo" has every chance to finish the season without defeats (currently our team has 21 victories and 8 draws). Previously, our team succeeded three times during the independent Ukraine - in the seasons 1999/2000, 2006/2007, 2014/2015.

For Oleksandr Shovkovsky, this championship became the first as a mentor of "Dynamo". Previously, he became the champion of Ukraine 14 times as a player. Thus, Shovkovsky became the seventh Dynamo player to win gold championship awards both as a player and as a coach - earlier a similar achievement was achieved by Valeriy Lobanovsky, Jozef Szabo, Mykhailo Fomenko, Anatoliy Demyanenko, Oleksiy Mykhailychenko and Serhiy Rebrov.

Experienced Vitaliy Buyalsky and Andriy Yarmolenko won their fourth championship titles in their careers. Moreover, for the latter, the difference with the first won set of gold medals is 16 years.

Add

Ahead - new challenges, in particular, "Dynamo" is waiting for the start in the Champions League qualification and the defense of the championship title in the domestic arena.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

