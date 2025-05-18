Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, one round before the finish, secured the gold medals of the champions of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to FC "Dynamo".

Having played a draw with Odesa "Chornomorets" (1:1) in the 29th round of the domestic Premier League, Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, one round before the finish, became unattainable for pursuers and secured the gold medals of the champions of Ukraine - the message says.

According to FC, this championship title became the 30th for the team in the history of its existence. 13 times "white and blue" became the best team of the Soviet Union, another 17 times - already independent Ukraine. It is noteworthy that in both indicators, Dynamo players are record holders - none of the competitors have as many championships as Kyivans won, neither in the USSR nor in Ukraine. Given their achievement, now "Dynamo" has the legal right to add a third star to its emblem.

At the same time, "Dynamo" has every chance to finish the season without defeats (currently our team has 21 victories and 8 draws). Previously, our team succeeded three times during the independent Ukraine - in the seasons 1999/2000, 2006/2007, 2014/2015.

For Oleksandr Shovkovsky, this championship became the first as a mentor of "Dynamo". Previously, he became the champion of Ukraine 14 times as a player. Thus, Shovkovsky became the seventh Dynamo player to win gold championship awards both as a player and as a coach - earlier a similar achievement was achieved by Valeriy Lobanovsky, Jozef Szabo, Mykhailo Fomenko, Anatoliy Demyanenko, Oleksiy Mykhailychenko and Serhiy Rebrov.

Experienced Vitaliy Buyalsky and Andriy Yarmolenko won their fourth championship titles in their careers. Moreover, for the latter, the difference with the first won set of gold medals is 16 years.

Ahead - new challenges, in particular, "Dynamo" is waiting for the start in the Champions League qualification and the defense of the championship title in the domestic arena.

