Real Madrid have announced the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for €10 million. Alexander-Arnold will join the Whites in June and will participate in the Club World Cup in the United States.

FC Real Madrid and FC Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold to a contract for the next six seasons, from June 1, 2025 to June 30, 2031. - the club said in a statement.

Alexander-Arnold, who has spent his entire playing career at Liverpool, has been a full England international since 2018, having participated in two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and one European Championship (2024).

At club level, Alexander-Arnold has won 9 trophies: Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), UEFA Super Cup (1), Premier League (2), FA Cup (1), League Cup (2) and Community Shield (1).

At the individual level, he was once included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI team (2020), twice in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season (2018/19 and 2021/22) and three times in the Premier League "Dream Team" (2018/19, 2019/20 and 2021/22). He was also named Premier League Young Player of the Season 2019/20.

The club also stated that the player will participate in the Club World Cup, which will be held in the USA from June 14.

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves "Liverpool" after 20 years at the club

BBC sources at Liverpool report that the compensation for the transfer was €10 million for the defender to play in the Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold could have joined Real Madrid for free as a free agent, as his contract with the Merseyside team expired on June 30, but then the defender would not have been able to play for Real Madrid in the competition.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Madrid will also cover his salary for June and July under an agreement with Liverpool. In addition, the Royal Club has set a clause on the player in the amount of €1 billion.

Real Madrid have decided not to extend the contract with club legend Luka Modric. The Croatian, who joined the Whites in 2012, will leave the team after the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 in the United States.