“Real” signed Trent Alexander-Arnold for 10 million euros and set a release clause of 1 billion euros on him

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2706 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11816 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16622 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16653 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31484 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41666 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26165 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27809 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152496 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164044 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 812 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10818 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16653 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31484 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41666 views
Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Boris Pistorius

Ukraine

United States

Germany

Kyiv

Black Sea

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2568 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19836 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19917 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116796 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109381 views
Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Telegram

Starlink

Shahed-136

“Real” signed Trent Alexander-Arnold for 10 million euros and set a release clause of 1 billion euros on him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Real Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for 10 million euros for 6 years. The player's release clause is 1 billion euros, he will play at the Club World Cup.

“Real” signed Trent Alexander-Arnold for 10 million euros and set a release clause of 1 billion euros on him

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for €10 million. Alexander-Arnold will join the Whites in June and will participate in the Club World Cup in the United States.

This was reported by the press service of Real Madrid, reports UNN.

Details

FC Real Madrid and FC Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold to a contract for the next six seasons, from June 1, 2025 to June 30, 2031.

- the club said in a statement.

Addition

Alexander-Arnold, who has spent his entire playing career at Liverpool, has been a full England international since 2018, having participated in two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and one European Championship (2024).

At club level, Alexander-Arnold has won 9 trophies: Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), UEFA Super Cup (1), Premier League (2), FA Cup (1), League Cup (2) and Community Shield (1).

At the individual level, he was once included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI team (2020), twice in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season (2018/19 and 2021/22) and three times in the Premier League "Dream Team" (2018/19, 2019/20 and 2021/22). He was also named Premier League Young Player of the Season 2019/20.

The club also stated that the player will participate in the Club World Cup, which will be held in the USA from June 14.

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves "Liverpool" after 20 years at the club05.05.25, 16:52 • 9082 views

BBC sources at Liverpool report that the compensation for the transfer was €10 million for the defender to play in the Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold could have joined Real Madrid for free as a free agent, as his contract with the Merseyside team expired on June 30, but then the defender would not have been able to play for Real Madrid in the competition.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Madrid will also cover his salary for June and July under an agreement with Liverpool. In addition, the Royal Club has set a clause on the player in the amount of €1 billion.

Let us remind you

Real Madrid have decided not to extend the contract with club legend Luka Modric. The Croatian, who joined the Whites in 2012, will leave the team after the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 in the United States. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League
United States
