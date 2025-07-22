$41.820.07
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8960 views

Kyiv's "Dynamo" will meet Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" in the first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League. Bookmakers consider "Dynamo" the favorite of the match, which will be broadcast on the 2+2 TV channel.

“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League

Today, July 22, at 8:00 PM Kyiv time, as part of the first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League, Kyiv "Dynamo" will visit Maltese "Hamrun Spartans". UNN tells about the teams' condition before the match, who is the favorite, and where to watch the match. 

Details 

"Dynamo" 

Kyiv "Dynamo", thanks to their victory in the UPL 2024/2025 season, managed to qualify for the Champions League. 

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club5/18/25, 5:58 PM • 74832 views

In Ukraine, the new season is scheduled to start on August 1, so Kyiv residents have only played a few games in training camps. In particular, the "white-blues" lost to "Kisvárda" (2:0), Midtjylland (3:1) and "Osijek" (1:0). They also drew with "Corvinul" (0:0), "West Bromwich" (1:1) and won the second match against "Kisvárda" - 3:0. 

UPL approved the schedule and kick-off times for the matches of the 1st round of the Ukrainian Football Championship7/7/25, 10:16 PM • 1693 views

During the summer off-season, Kyiv residents did not sign anyone, but several players returned to the team from loan, including Oleksandr Yatsyk and Vladyslav Supryaha. At the same time, defender Maksym Dyachuk, midfielder Roman Salenko and Heorhiy Tsitaishvili left the team. All three went on loan. 

"Hamrun Spartans"

"Hamrun Spartans" is a Maltese club from the town of Hamrun. The team was founded in 1907. In its history, the club has won the Maltese championship 11 times, the Maltese Cup 6 times, and the Maltese Super Cup 7 times. 

According to the results of last season in the Maltese Premier League, Dynamo's opponent became the champion, which allowed the team to qualify for the Champions League. 

In 32 matches of the first and second main stages, as well as in the top 6, "Hamrun Spartans" scored a total of 52 points, winning 15 victories, drawing 7 times and losing 10 times, with a goal difference of 48:28. In the semi-finals of the championship play-off, the "Spartans" defeated "Floriana" in a penalty shootout (the main time ended in a draw - 0:0), and in the final they dealt with "Birkirkara" with a minimal score - 1:0.

"Hamrun Spartans" last season

The team's top scorer last season was 29-year-old forward Luke Montebello, who scored 19 goals.  

As in Ukraine, the new season in Malta has not yet started either - the opening round will only take place in mid-August. In the Champions League, they have already managed to create a sensation.

In the first qualifying round, the "Spartans" met with Lithuanian "Žalgiris". After losing the first away match - 0:2, "Hamrun Spartans" managed to take revenge at home, winning with the same score, and in the post-match penalty shootout, they proved stronger in a dramatic struggle - 11:10.

Thus, "Hamrun Spartans" became the first club from Malta in history to overcome the starting round of Champions League qualification.

The team's head coach is 64-year-old Italian Giacomo Modica, who took charge of the team on June 1. For a long time, he was an assistant to the famous Czech specialist Zdeněk Zeman, being responsible for the technical component in the teams where he worked, and also headed clubs in lower Italian divisions.

The specialist's last club before moving to Malta was "Messina", from which he was fired in January 2025 after the team was in third place from the bottom in the Serie C standings (the country's third strongest division).

Giacomo Modica - head coach of "Hamrun Spartans"

Before the match 

The match will take place at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola. The kick-off will be at 8:00 PM Kyiv time. 

The head coach of Kyiv Dynamo, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, has announced the squad for the match. The spring newcomer to the team, Angel Torres, was not included in the list, but among the players who will go to the match will be Vladyslav Supryaha and Oleksandr Yatsyk, as well as 18-year-old Fedir Zadorozhny from the youth team.

Goalkeepers: Ruslan Neshcheret, Valentyn Morgun, Denys Ignatenko.

Defenders: Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, Denys Popov, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Oleksandr Karavaev, Taras Mykhavko, Kristian Bilovar, Vladyslav Dubinchak.

Midfielders: Oleksandr Yatsyk, Volodymyr Brazhko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Pykhalionok, Nazar Voloshyn, Mykola Shaparenko, Vladyslav Kabaev, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Maksym Bragaru, Mykola Mykhailenko.

Forwards: Vladyslav Vanat, Fedir Zadorozhny, Vladyslav Supryaha, Eduardo Guerrero.

The main referee of the match is the Spaniard Cesar Soto Grado. 

Cesar Soto Grado - the main referee of the match

Bookmakers favor "Dynamo", with odds of 1.5 for their victory. Bookmakers give odds of 5.7 for "Hamrun Spartans" to win, and 4.3 for a draw. 

The match will be broadcast on the 2+2 TV channel. 

If "Hamrun Spartans" advance, "Dynamo" will play the winner of the "Pafos" - "Maccabi" Tel Aviv pair in the third qualifying round.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

UEFA Champions League
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Malta
Ukraine
Kyiv
