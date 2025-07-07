$41.730.01
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Advertisement
UNN Lite
UPL approved the schedule and kick-off times for the matches of the 1st round of the Ukrainian Football Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 299 views

The dates and kick-off times for the matches of the 1st round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season have been approved. The round will begin on August 1 with the match "Kolos" - "Kryvbas" and will conclude on August 4 with the match "Metalist 1925" - "Obolon".

UPL approved the schedule and kick-off times for the matches of the 1st round of the Ukrainian Football Championship

Ukrainian Premier League match dates and kick-off times for the 1st round of the Ukrainian football championship of the 2025/2026 season. The round will start on August 1 with the match "Kolos" - "Kryvbas", and will end on August 4 with the match "Metalist 1925" - "Obolon". This was reported by the UPL press service, according to UNN.

Dates and kick-off times for the 1st round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season have been approved 

- the statement says.

It is noted that the first round of the new UPL season will open in Kovalivka on Friday, August 1, where Kryvyi Rih's "Kryvbas" will visit the local "Kolos" - starting at 15:30. Also on August 1 at 18:00, Lviv's "Rukh" will play against newcomer "Poltava".

Saturday's matches, August 2, in Rivne will be opened by "Veres" and Kyiv's "Dynamo". The match is scheduled to start at 15:30. In another Saturday match, Luhansk's "Zorya" will play against "LNZ". The starting whistle will sound at 18:00.

On Sunday, August 3, another newcomer from Chernihiv region, "Kudrivka", will continue the tour, opposing the silver medalist "Oleksandriya". The match is scheduled to start at 13:00.

At 15:30, another newcomer from Khmelnytskyi region - "Epicenter" will play against Donetsk's "Shakhtar", and Sunday's matches at 18:00 will be closed by Lviv's "Karpaty" and Zhytomyr's "Polissia".

The tour will end on Monday, August 4, with the match of Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925", which returned to the elite championship, against Kyiv's "Obolon".

Recall

On July 1, the UPL electronic system approved the calendar of matches for the Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Ukrainian Premier League
