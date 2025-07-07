UPL approved the schedule and kick-off times for the matches of the 1st round of the Ukrainian Football Championship

Ukrainian Premier League match dates and kick-off times for the 1st round of the Ukrainian football championship of the 2025/2026 season. The round will start on August 1 with the match "Kolos" - "Kryvbas", and will end on August 4 with the match "Metalist 1925" - "Obolon". This was reported by the UPL press service, according to UNN.

Dates and kick-off times for the 1st round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season have been approved - the statement says.

It is noted that the first round of the new UPL season will open in Kovalivka on Friday, August 1, where Kryvyi Rih's "Kryvbas" will visit the local "Kolos" - starting at 15:30. Also on August 1 at 18:00, Lviv's "Rukh" will play against newcomer "Poltava".

Saturday's matches, August 2, in Rivne will be opened by "Veres" and Kyiv's "Dynamo". The match is scheduled to start at 15:30. In another Saturday match, Luhansk's "Zorya" will play against "LNZ". The starting whistle will sound at 18:00.

On Sunday, August 3, another newcomer from Chernihiv region, "Kudrivka", will continue the tour, opposing the silver medalist "Oleksandriya". The match is scheduled to start at 13:00.

At 15:30, another newcomer from Khmelnytskyi region - "Epicenter" will play against Donetsk's "Shakhtar", and Sunday's matches at 18:00 will be closed by Lviv's "Karpaty" and Zhytomyr's "Polissia".

The tour will end on Monday, August 4, with the match of Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925", which returned to the elite championship, against Kyiv's "Obolon".

Recall

On July 1, the UPL electronic system approved the calendar of matches for the Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season.