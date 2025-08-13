First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup

Today, August 13, in Udine, Italy, at the "Friuli" stadium, the 50th UEFA Super Cup will take place – the champions of the Champions League, "Paris Saint-Germain," and the winners of the Europa League, "Tottenham Hotspur," will meet in a duel. UNN tells about the mood with which the teams approach the match, who is the favorite, and where to watch it.

What is known about the UEFA Super Cup

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual tournament under the auspices of UEFA, which opens the European football season. The tournament consists of one match between the winner of the Champions League and the UEFA Europa League of the past season. The tournament was developed by Dutch journalist Anton Witkamp to definitively determine the best club in Europe.

The UEFA Super Cup trophy is 58 cm high and weighs 12.2 kg.

Manufactured by IACO Group, the current model has been in use since 2006, but retains the basic design of its predecessor. The classic bowl is held aloft on a base that is subtly twisted like a ball of yarn, and two handles give the winners enough room to firmly grasp it as they make their lap of honor.

UEFA Super Cup Trophy

"PSG"

French "PSG" earned the right to compete for the trophy as the reigning Champions League winner. On May 31, "PSG" defeated Milan's "Inter" with a score of 5:0 in the final match of the UEFA Champions League. This is PSG's first Champions League title in history.

"PSG" with the Champions League trophy of the 2024/2025 season

The French had already played in the UEFA Super Cup final against Turin's "Juventus" back in 1996, after triumphing in the Cup Winners' Cup in the 1995/1996 season. At that time, the final consisted of two matches, in which the Parisians were mercilessly beaten by a total score of 9:2.

This defeat with a goal difference of 7-0 is the biggest defeat in Super Cup history.

"Tottenham"

English "Tottenham" will compete for the UEFA Super Cup trophy after a minimal victory in the Europa League final against their compatriot - English "Manchester United".

"Tottenham" after triumph in the Europa League of the 2024/2025 season

It is worth noting that although the "Spurs" have three European cups in their asset, the English will play in the Super Cup for the first time.

Interesting facts

In official matches, the teams have never met officially. The only match the teams played was in 2017 in a friendly tournament, where the English won - 4:2. This will be the first official meeting of the teams.

"PSG" won their first European trophy this season, defeating Milan's "Inter" 5-0 at the Munich Football Arena – this is the biggest victory in the history of finals.

The Parisians became the 24th team to win the Champions League, and for the second time in three seasons, a new name appeared on the trophy, after "Manchester City" defeated "Inter" in 2023.

This will also be the jubilee, 50th UEFA Super Cup draw.

Before the match

The football season in England and France has not yet started, so the teams have not yet had time to play official matches. However, the French made it to the Club World Cup, where they lost to English "Chelsea" in the final - 3:0.

London attacking midfielder Cole Palmer scored a brace, and "Pensioners" forward João Pedro brought the score to a rout.

Unlike "PSG", "Tottenham" only played friendly matches, in which they won only twice, drew three times and lost once.

This offseason, the French did not sign any star players in the transfer market. Goalkeepers Lucas Chevalier from "Lille" and Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi from "Bournemouth" were signed, who, unfortunately, will not be able to participate in the match.

Illia Zabarnyi - new "PSG" player

Also, goalkeeper Renato Marin joined the team as a free agent, and Randal Kolo Muani returned from loan.

It is worth noting that PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will also not participate in the match. Media reports indicate that PSG wants to "get rid of" Donnarumma, and therefore gave the player an ultimatum: either he leaves PSG in this transfer window, or he will spend the entire next season on the bench.

With a high degree of probability, the new player Lucas Chevalier, who was included in the club's application, will take his place in the PSG goal.

Lucas Chevalier - "PSG" goalkeeper

Meanwhile, "Tottenham" was somewhat more active in the transfer market, signing João Palhinha and Mathys Tel from "Bayern", Mohammed Kudus from "West Ham", Luka Vušković from Zagreb's "Dinamo", and Kevin Danso from "Lens".

Also, in this transfer window, the "Spurs" were left by the captain and club legend Son Heung-min. The player will continue his career in the USA for local "Los Angeles".

In addition, this summer, the Londoners were left by head coach Ange Postecoglou. The Dane Thomas Frank was appointed as the new coach of the "Spurs".

Thomas Frank - new "Tottenham" coach

Stadium

The 2025 UEFA Super Cup match will be held in Udine, Italy, at "Udinese"'s home stadium, "Friuli".

"Friuli" Stadium in Udine - seats 25,144 spectators

Interestingly, "Tottenham" defender Destiny Udogie played for "Udinese" for 2 years, so this stadium is not new to him.

Destiny Udogie in a match for "Udinese"

This stadium will be the 13th venue for the UEFA Super Cup after it moved from its long-time home in Monaco in 2013, where the Stade Louis II hosted all UEFA Super Cup finals.

Match

The match will start today, August 13, at 22:00 Kyiv time.

The match can be watched exclusively in Ukraine on MEGOGO with "Maximum" and "Sport" subscriptions, as well as in MEGOPACK XL.

Bookmakers favor the French - odds 1.4. For the English to win - 6.4.