Tottenham captain and legend Son Heung-min will leave the club this summer

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 1, 05:22 PM • 32375 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 129459 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 116981 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 72174 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 81792 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 145936 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 71294 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 156432 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153061 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 133368 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.4m/s
42%
751mm
Popular news
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expiresAugust 2, 02:22 AM • 22912 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace dealAugust 2, 03:00 AM • 30926 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideoAugust 2, 03:20 AM • 20712 views
King of Malaysia to visit Russia for the first time at Putin's invitationAugust 2, 04:13 AM • 6606 views
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"07:35 AM • 22623 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 129410 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 75321 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 116936 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 93062 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 145908 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 22262 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 62904 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 82740 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 159916 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 194865 views
Actual
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner

Tottenham captain and legend Son Heung-min will leave the club this summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Son Heung-min, Tottenham captain, announced his departure from the club this summer. He is likely to continue his career at American club Los Angeles FC, with whom a deal is in the final stages.

Tottenham captain and legend Son Heung-min will leave the club this summer

Tottenham Hotspur captain and legend Son Heung-min announced that he will leave the club this summer. The player may continue his career in the USA for local "Los Angeles". This was reported by Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"I came to North London as a child. I was 23 years old, very young. A boy who didn't speak English. I am leaving this club as an adult man. I asked for permission to leave Tottenham. My decision is made, I did everything I could, and I need a new challenge. Thank you to all Tottenham fans who gave me so much love. I felt at home here. This was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. I believe now is the time to leave. I hope everyone understands and respects my decision," Son said.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Son may continue his career in the USA for local "Los Angeles".

"Los Angeles" is optimistic about reaching an agreement with Son, as the deal is already in its final stages. Son has made the decision to leave Tottenham, and now things can speed up," Romano wrote.

Addition

Son Heung-min moved to Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer 04 Leverkusen for 30 million euros. During his time at Tottenham, Son played 454 matches, scored 173 goals, and provided 101 assists.

Also this year, he won the Europa League cup with the "Spurs".

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/2522.05.25, 00:00 • 3366 views

An interesting fact about Son is that in 2020, the Korean missed several games for his team due to military service. The thing is, in South Korea, by law, every man under 28 must serve 21 months in the army.

Exceptions can be made, for example, for athletes who have achieved outstanding results, who have become winners of major international tournaments. For example, a medal at the Olympic Games (bronze, silver, gold) or gold at the Asian Games exempts from military service.

In 2018, South Korea won gold at the 2018 Asian Games, which allowed Son to undergo three weeks of military training in the army, instead of 21 months.

Son served in the Marine Corps on Jeju Island, where he received an award for excellent shooting.

Recall

Italian "Milan" announced the signing of a 1+1 contract with Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
South Korea
United States