Tottenham Hotspur captain and legend Son Heung-min announced that he will leave the club this summer. The player may continue his career in the USA for local "Los Angeles". This was reported by Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"I came to North London as a child. I was 23 years old, very young. A boy who didn't speak English. I am leaving this club as an adult man. I asked for permission to leave Tottenham. My decision is made, I did everything I could, and I need a new challenge. Thank you to all Tottenham fans who gave me so much love. I felt at home here. This was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. I believe now is the time to leave. I hope everyone understands and respects my decision," Son said.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Son may continue his career in the USA for local "Los Angeles".

"Los Angeles" is optimistic about reaching an agreement with Son, as the deal is already in its final stages. Son has made the decision to leave Tottenham, and now things can speed up," Romano wrote.

Addition

Son Heung-min moved to Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer 04 Leverkusen for 30 million euros. During his time at Tottenham, Son played 454 matches, scored 173 goals, and provided 101 assists.

Also this year, he won the Europa League cup with the "Spurs".

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/25

An interesting fact about Son is that in 2020, the Korean missed several games for his team due to military service. The thing is, in South Korea, by law, every man under 28 must serve 21 months in the army.

Exceptions can be made, for example, for athletes who have achieved outstanding results, who have become winners of major international tournaments. For example, a medal at the Olympic Games (bronze, silver, gold) or gold at the Asian Games exempts from military service.

In 2018, South Korea won gold at the 2018 Asian Games, which allowed Son to undergo three weeks of military training in the army, instead of 21 months.

Son served in the Marine Corps on Jeju Island, where he received an award for excellent shooting.

Recall

