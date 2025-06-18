$41.530.01
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 7240 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 18583 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 23178 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 34752 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 34012 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 71470 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 46989 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 60426 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 136454 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66824 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Publications
Exclusives
“Dynamo”, “Shakhtar”, “Polissya” and “Oleksandriya” learned their opponents in European competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the Champions League will play with the winner of the "Žalgiris" - "Hamrun" pair. "Shakhtar" in the Europa League will face "Ilves", and in the Conference League - "AZ".

“Dynamo”, “Shakhtar”, “Polissya” and “Oleksandriya” learned their opponents in European competitions

Today, June 18, the draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as a result of which Kyiv's Dynamo learned its potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Zhytomyr's Polissia and Oleksandriia learned their potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, and Donetsk's Shakhtar learned its potential opponent in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, UNN reports.

Details

"Dynamo"

Kyiv's "Dynamo", which won the UPL gold medals, will play in the second qualifying round of the Champions League against the winner of the pair "Žalgiris" (Lithuania) - "Hamrun Spartans" (Malta), who start from the first round. The matches of this stage will be played on July 22/23 and 29/30, respectively for "Dynamo", they will be the first official matches of the new season. The "White-Blues" will play the first match away.

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club18.05.25, 17:58 • 74782 views

"Shakhtar"

Yesterday, June 17, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" learned its opponent in the first qualifying round of the Europa League-2025/2026. The opponent of the "Miners" was the Finnish club "Ilves Tampere". If they advance past the Finnish club, Ard Turan's players will face Turkey's "Besiktas".

If "Shakhtar" does not overcome "Ilves" in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, they will move to the second qualifying round of the Conference League, where they will face the Dutch club "AZ".

The first meeting against "Besiktas", if "Shakhtar" advances, will take place away. The matches of the second qualifying round will take place on July 24 and 31.

Europa League draw: Shakhtar learns opponent in 1st qualifying round17.06.25, 16:54 • 2406 views

"Oleksandriia" and "Polissia"

"Oleksandriia", which recently got a new coach, will play in the second qualifying round of the Conference League against the winner of the pair "AEK Larnaca" - "Partizan", and Zhytomyr's "Polissia" will play against the winner of the pair "Borac" - "Santa Coloma".

The Ukrainian teams will play their first matches at home on July 24. The return matches will take place on July 31.

The youngest coach in UPL history: "Alexandria" announces the appointment of a new coach17.06.25, 17:19 • 2468 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA Europa League
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA Champions League
UEFA
FK Partizan
FC Dynamo Kyiv
