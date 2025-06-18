“Dynamo”, “Shakhtar”, “Polissya” and “Oleksandriya” learned their opponents in European competitions

Today, June 18, the draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as a result of which Kyiv's Dynamo learned its potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Zhytomyr's Polissia and Oleksandriia learned their potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, and Donetsk's Shakhtar learned its potential opponent in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, UNN reports.

Details

"Dynamo"

Kyiv's "Dynamo", which won the UPL gold medals, will play in the second qualifying round of the Champions League against the winner of the pair "Žalgiris" (Lithuania) - "Hamrun Spartans" (Malta), who start from the first round. The matches of this stage will be played on July 22/23 and 29/30, respectively for "Dynamo", they will be the first official matches of the new season. The "White-Blues" will play the first match away.

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

"Shakhtar"

Yesterday, June 17, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" learned its opponent in the first qualifying round of the Europa League-2025/2026. The opponent of the "Miners" was the Finnish club "Ilves Tampere". If they advance past the Finnish club, Ard Turan's players will face Turkey's "Besiktas".

If "Shakhtar" does not overcome "Ilves" in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, they will move to the second qualifying round of the Conference League, where they will face the Dutch club "AZ".

The first meeting against "Besiktas", if "Shakhtar" advances, will take place away. The matches of the second qualifying round will take place on July 24 and 31.

Europa League draw: Shakhtar learns opponent in 1st qualifying round

"Oleksandriia" and "Polissia"

"Oleksandriia", which recently got a new coach, will play in the second qualifying round of the Conference League against the winner of the pair "AEK Larnaca" - "Partizan", and Zhytomyr's "Polissia" will play against the winner of the pair "Borac" - "Santa Coloma".

The Ukrainian teams will play their first matches at home on July 24. The return matches will take place on July 31.

The youngest coach in UPL history: "Alexandria" announces the appointment of a new coach